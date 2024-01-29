News
Recipe: Bethica's Butter Garlic Green Matar

By BETHICA DAS
January 29, 2024 12:39 IST
Bethica Das' stir-fried Butter Garlic Green Peas is a good and tasty sabzi for your dal-chawal, chapattis, parathas and even toasted bread.

Want to tweak it? Sandwich it between slices of bread and toast it. It'll make a great lunchbox meal. You can also stuff it inside a rolled paratha or wheat roti and serve it like a frankie. It can be had by itself too as a healthy snack.

"Adjust the seasoning according to your preference," advises the Sharjah-based food blogger. "It's a very simple and a quick dish with minimal ingredients easily available. I bet everyone will fall in love with it, especially the kids."

Count on Bethica's preparations having an unsual touch about them, be it the choice of a new spice, a unique ingredient or an alternative way of preparing a more conventional dish. She swapped banking for blogging, to get the best of her recipes out there.

Butter Garlic Green Peas

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 350 gm frozen matar or green peas
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 2 tbsp chopped garlic
  • 1 dry red chilly, broken
  • 2 green chillies, chopped
  • Pinch salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper powder
  • ¼ tsp red chilly flakes
  • 2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander leaves

Method

  • Thaw the frozen peas.
  • Heat the butter and oil in a wok or kadhai.
    Saute the chopped red chilly, green chillies and the garlic for a minute.
    Add the green peas, salt and the pepper and stir fry for 2 minutes.
    When done, take off heat and sprinkle the red chilly flakes.
    Garnish with the chopped coriander leaves.
    Serve warm with rice, chapattis, parathas or toasted bread.

Editor's Note: Use cashew butter instead of regular butter to veganise the recipe.

For a Jain version, skip the garlic.

If you get your hands on sweet fresh peas, use instead of frozen peas.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes here.

BETHICA DAS
