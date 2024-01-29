Recipe: Bethica's Butter Garlic Green Matar

Bethica Das' stir-fried Butter Garlic Green Peas is a good and tasty sabzi for your dal-chawal, chapattis, parathas and even toasted bread.
Want to tweak it? Sandwich it between slices of bread and toast it. It'll make a great lunchbox meal. You can also stuff it inside a rolled paratha or wheat roti and serve it like a frankie. It can be had by itself too as a healthy snack.
"Adjust the seasoning according to your preference," advises the Sharjah-based food blogger. "It's a very simple and a quick dish with minimal ingredients easily available. I bet everyone will fall in love with it, especially the kids."
Count on Bethica's preparations having an unsual touch about them, be it the choice of a new spice, a unique ingredient or an alternative way of preparing a more conventional dish. She swapped banking for blogging, to get the best of her recipes out there.
Butter Garlic Green Peas
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 350 gm frozen matar or green peas
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp oil
- 2 tbsp chopped garlic
- 1 dry red chilly, broken
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- Pinch salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper powder
- ¼ tsp red chilly flakes
- 2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander leaves
Method
- Thaw the frozen peas.
- Heat the butter and oil in a wok or kadhai.
Saute the chopped red chilly, green chillies and the garlic for a minute.
Add the green peas, salt and the pepper and stir fry for 2 minutes.
When done, take off heat and sprinkle the red chilly flakes.
Garnish with the chopped coriander leaves.
Serve warm with rice, chapattis, parathas or toasted bread.
Editor's Note: Use cashew butter instead of regular butter to veganise the recipe.
For a Jain version, skip the garlic.
If you get your hands on sweet fresh peas, use instead of frozen peas.
Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes here.