Recipe: Bethica's Butter Garlic Green Matar

Bethica Das' stir-fried Butter Garlic Green Peas is a good and tasty sabzi for your dal-chawal, chapattis, parathas and even toasted bread.

Want to tweak it? Sandwich it between slices of bread and toast it. It'll make a great lunchbox meal. You can also stuff it inside a rolled paratha or wheat roti and serve it like a frankie. It can be had by itself too as a healthy snack.

"Adjust the seasoning according to your preference," advises the Sharjah-based food blogger. "It's a very simple and a quick dish with minimal ingredients easily available. I bet everyone will fall in love with it, especially the kids."

Count on Bethica's preparations having an unsual touch about them, be it the choice of a new spice, a unique ingredient or an alternative way of preparing a more conventional dish. She swapped banking for blogging, to get the best of her recipes out there.

Butter Garlic Green Peas

Serves: 2

Ingredients

350 gm frozen matar or green peas

2 tbsp butter

2 tsp oil

2 tbsp chopped garlic

1 dry red chilly, broken

2 green chillies, chopped

Pinch salt

¼ tsp black pepper powder

¼ tsp red chilly flakes

2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander leaves

Method

Thaw the frozen peas.

Heat the butter and oil in a wok or kadhai.

Saute the chopped red chilly, green chillies and the garlic for a minute.

Add the green peas, salt and the pepper and stir fry for 2 minutes.

When done, take off heat and sprinkle the red chilly flakes.

Garnish with the chopped coriander leaves.

Serve warm with rice, chapattis, parathas or toasted bread.

Editor's Note: Use cashew butter instead of regular butter to veganise the recipe.

For a Jain version, skip the garlic.

If you get your hands on sweet fresh peas, use instead of frozen peas.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes here.