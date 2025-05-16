Recipe: Shristi's Odisha's Ocean Of Milk Sweet

Odisha's Khira Sagara is the perfect representation of the region's rich sweet culinary heritage, says Shristi Sahoo.
Its name means Ocean of Milk or the mystical Kshirasāgara Manthana, the churning of the cosmic ocean from the Vishnu Purana.
This sweet is described in ancient scriptures as being offered by Goddess Lakshmi to Lord Vishnu as madhusudana.
Its unique combination of flavours and textures makes sure it holds a special place in the hearts of many Odias -- soft, chewy consistency, complemented by the sweetness of jaggery and the aromatic essence of cardamom makes it standout.
It consists of soft marble-sized chhena balls soaked in sweet, thick milk or rabdi.
Khira Sagara
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
- 500 ml full-fat milk
- 1 cup sugar
- 200 gm chenna or freshly-made paneer
- 1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
- Few strands saffron, optional
- 2 tbsp chopped nuts, like almonds, pistachios
Method
- Bring the milk to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat.
Reduce the heat and let it simmer until it thickens slightly.
Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely.
- Knead the chenna until smooth and divide it into small, 2-cm diameter balls.
Add the chenna balls to the simmering milk and cook for about 8 to 10 minutes, until they absorb the flavours.
Sprinkle the cardamom powder and the saffron strands into the milk.
- Garnish with the chopped nuts before serving at room temperature or slightly chilled.