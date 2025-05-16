Recipe: Shristi's Odisha's Ocean Of Milk Sweet

Odisha's Khira Sagara is the perfect representation of the region's rich sweet culinary heritage, says Shristi Sahoo.

Its name means Ocean of Milk or the mystical Kshirasāgara Manthana, the churning of the cosmic ocean from the Vishnu Purana.

This sweet is described in ancient scriptures as being offered by Goddess Lakshmi to Lord Vishnu as madhusudana.

Its unique combination of flavours and textures makes sure it holds a special place in the hearts of many Odias -- soft, chewy consistency, complemented by the sweetness of jaggery and the aromatic essence of cardamom makes it standout.

It consists of soft marble-sized chhena balls soaked in sweet, thick milk or rabdi.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shanti.lataa1/Wikimedia Commons

Khira Sagara

Serves: 4-5



Ingredients

500 ml full-fat milk

1 cup sugar

200 gm chenna or freshly-made paneer

1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Few strands saffron, optional

2 tbsp chopped nuts, like almonds, pistachios

Method

Method