Odia Recipe: Shristi's Pakhala Bhata

Subhashish Panigrahi Wikimedia Commons All photographs: Kind courtesy:

In most Odia households, pakhala makes for a simple, rustic meal. Especially baasi pakhala, the fermented version of this recipe. Flavourful, it's made by fermenting rice in water and is typically served with a variety of side dishes like stir-fried vegetables, fried fish or chutneys. Some prefer to temper it.

It is especially popular for lunch because of its apparent 'cooling properties'. It induces good sleep or an afternoon snooze.

For many, it evokes memories of family gatherings, village feasts and the warm embrace of home-cooked khana. The dish, often served with fried vegetables, mashed potatoes or fried fish. What makes pakhala truly special is its versatility -- you can customise it to your taste.

Pakhala Bhata

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1-2 cups cooked rice, preferably day-old rice, as fresh rice works best for fermentation (please see the note below)

2-3 cups water, enough to immerse the rice

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Few slices lemon or a few tbsp yoghurt

Pinch chaat masala

For the chaunk or tempering, optional:

2-3 tsp oil

Few curry leaves

2-3 green chillies, slit lengthwise

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1-inch piece, ginger finely grated, optional

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, for garnish, optional

Method

Cook the rice as usually prefered and let it cool to room temperature.

If using leftover rice, that's better as the rice tends to ferment better when older.

Transfer the rice to a bowl or container and add enough water to cover the rice completely.

The amount of water can vary depending on how much rice used, but it should be about double or triple the quantity of cooked rice.

Cover and allow it to ferment at room temperature for about 6-8 hours or overnight, depending on the weather.

The fermentation time will vary -- for instance in hot climates, the rice ferments faster.

Add the chaat masala for extra zing.

Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, ginger and sauté for a minute.

Pour this tempering over the fermented rice mixture.

Stir well and add salt.

Serve with a variety of side dishes like cucumbers, chopped raw onions, sauteed garlic, fried fish, cooked sabzi, chutneys like mango or mirchi chutney, badi churra (a typical Odia mixture of dried lentils), papad.

Shristi's Note: Approximately 1 cup uncooked rice gives 3 cups cooked rice

The fermentation can vary in taste depending on how long the rice is allowed to ferment. A longer fermentation yields a stronger flavour.

If looking for a milder taste, let it ferment for a shorter time.

Pakhala is best consumed fresh at room temperature, but leftover pakhala can be kept in the fridge for 1-2 days and had chilled.

The water of the fermented rice or torani is sometimes consumed separately.