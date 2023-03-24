Recipe: Quick Chicken Kebabs

Shumaila Chauhan's easy-to-make Quick Chicken Kebabs go well with any meal.

You can also wrap one of the kebabs in a tortilla or roti for a great post lunchtime snack.

Shumaila says. 'I love talking, reading, thinking, dreaming about food and come from a family of foodies'.

Chicken Kebabs

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

500 gm chicken mince

2 tsp melted butter

1 egg

1 tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp freshly ground pepper powder

½ cup finely shredded carrots

5 pods garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp salt

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp bread crumbs

2 tsp oil

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 tbsp finely chopped mint

3-4 green chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon red chilly powder

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp lemon juice

½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

3-4 skewers

Oil for frying or butter for basting them if grilling the kebabs

Mint chutney, for serving

Onion rings, for serving

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix.

Refrigerate covered for 2 hours.

Oil your hands before threading the skewers through the chicken mix and packing around the skewer enough mixture to shape a kebab.

Heat oil in a frying pan.

Shallow fry the kebabs on the skewers on each side till the kebabs is cooked through.

Alternatively, grill them for 10-15 minutes, turning them and basting with melted butter till cooked.

You could also air fry or bake them in the oven.

Serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.

Editor's Note: Substitute the minced chicken with an equivalent amounts of mashed paneer or mashed peas or mashed potatoes for kebabs suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

To skip the egg, use more bread crumbs to bind the mixture together. And substitute the butter with cashew butter.

For Jain kebabs, additonally skip the garlic and onions and use 1 tbsp grated ginger and ½ tsp hing or asafoetida.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shumaila Chauhan

Shumaila Chauhan is the creator of the food blog Novice Housewife.