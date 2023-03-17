Recipe: Malay Chicken

Chef Krishna Chaithanya's succulent Malay Chicken is an unsual Indian-ish take on a Southeast Asian chicken curry -- the gravy is flavoured with peanuts and basil but is spicy and tangy too.

It can be had by itself as a starter or with steamed rice or naans or even dosas.

Chef Chaithanya graduated from the Culinary Academy of India, Hyderabad, and worked in Hyderabad at the Taj and Barbecue Nation. He spent nearly four years brushing up his skills for cooking Asian food in Bangkok at two different restaurants.

Malay Chicken

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

500 gm chicken breasts, boneless

Oil for deep frying the chicken

For the peanut sauce

75 gm peanuts, roasted and skinned

30 gm vinegar

45 gm soy sauce

9 gm castor sugar (a kind of finer sugar manufactured by top baking brands), optional

9 gm extra virgin olive oil

20 gm red chilly paste

30 gm onion

12 gm ginger

30 ml lemon juice

Generous pinch lemon zest or grated lemon peel

6 gm sonf or fennel powder

20 gm garlic

15 gm green chilly

2-3 large fresh basil leaves

For the chicken marinade

30 gm ginger-garlic paste

30 gm red chilly paste

15 gm kala namak or black salt

6 gm chaat masala

30 gm Greek yoghurt

9 gm jeera or cumin powder

6 gm garam masala

15 ml rai or mustard oil

For the crumbing mix

75 gm corn flour

45 gm rice flour

45 gm breadcrumbs

For the garnish

Toasted peanuts, roughly crushed

Green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped

Beetroot microgreens

Extra virgin olive oil

Method

For the peanut sauce or gravy

In a blender, combine all the ingredients until smooth.

Strain the mixture through a sieve to get a fine paste.

In a saucepan warm the pureed gravy till it loses its raw edge.

Keep aside.

For the chicken marinade

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix.

Keep aside but keep warm.

For the crumbing mix

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Keep aside.

For the chicken

Cut the chicken into thin strips.

Add it to the marinade and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Remove the individual strips, beat it with mallet to flatten it and then roll in the crumbing mix and roll up.

Fry the chicken strip rolls, in batches of 3-4, till golden brown on both sides.

Keep flipping till evenly fried.

Drain onto a tissue or paper-towel lined plate.

For the plating

Take a deep plate (like a pasta plate) or a bowl and add the warm/hot peanut sauce at the bottom.

Place the fried chicken strips on it.

Sprinkle the toasted peanuts and the chopped coriander.

Garnish with the beetroot microgreens and drizzle with olive oil.

Serve hot with steamed rice.

Krishna Chaithanya is the Sous Chef at Nuvo, Sheraton Grand Pune.