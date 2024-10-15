News
Recipe: Narendra's Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer

By Chef NARENDRA SINGH
October 15, 2024 12:43 IST
No one knows better than Chef Narendra Singh that paneer with palak (spinach) is a shaadi made in heaven.

The ITC chef cooks his version of Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer with plenty of garam masala, milk and no onions, because you don't need them. He serves up this restaurant-style dish with plenty of cream. Yum!

Have this paneer with butter naans, tandoori rotis or parathas and maybe a side of garam-garam dal. And a little freshly cut onions and tomatoes.

Restaurant-Style Palak Paneer

Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 500 gm fresh palak or spinach
  • 100 gm paneer
  • 5-6 garlic pods, finely chopped
  • 4-5 tbsp oil + extra to fry the paneer
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp + a pinch for boiling the spinach
  • 1 green chilly
  • 1 tbsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • Water
  • 2 tsp brown dhaniya or coriander powder
  • 1 tbsp garam masala, or to taste
  • 1 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 tsp fresh dhaniya or coriander leaves, finely chopped, optional
  • 2 tbsp fresh cream

Method

  • Remove stems of the palak and wash very well.
    Boil water in a saucepan over medium heat.
    Add a pinch of salt and the palak.
    Blanch for a minute, take off heat and then drain.
    Cool
  • Grind the palak with the green chilly, in a mixer/blender, into a fine paste.
    Keep aside.
  • Cut the paneer into 1-inch cubes.
    Either fry the paneer cubes till golden brown in a separate frying pan with a little oil and drain from the pan.
    Or use as is, unfried.
    Keep the cubes aside.
  • Heat the oil in a kadhai over medium heat.
    Add the jeera and let it splutter.
    Add the chopped garlic and saute for a minute.
    Now add the palak-green chilly puree and little water, if needed, and cook for 4-5 minutes.
    Add the garam masala, dhaniya powder.
    Add the milk and bring the mixture to a boil.
    Add the salt to taste.
    Add the paneer cubes to this spinach gravy.
    Add the kasuri methi.
    Cover and simmer for a minute.
    Take off the heat.
    Garnish with the fresh cream and chopped coriander.
  • Serve hot with butter naans, tandoori rotis or parathas.

Chef Narendra Singh

Narendra Singh is the chef at Storii by ITC Hotels Shanti Morada, Saligao, Goa.

 
Chef NARENDRA SINGH
