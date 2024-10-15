Recipe: Narendra's Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer

No one knows better than Chef Narendra Singh that paneer with palak (spinach) is a shaadi made in heaven.

The ITC chef cooks his version of Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer with plenty of garam masala, milk and no onions, because you don't need them. He serves up this restaurant-style dish with plenty of cream. Yum!

Have this paneer with butter naans, tandoori rotis or parathas and maybe a side of garam-garam dal. And a little freshly cut onions and tomatoes.

Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 gm fresh palak or spinach

100 gm paneer

5-6 garlic pods, finely chopped

4-5 tbsp oil + extra to fry the paneer

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp + a pinch for boiling the spinach

1 green chilly

1 tbsp jeera or cumin seeds

Water

2 tsp brown dhaniya or coriander powder

1 tbsp garam masala, or to taste

1 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

1 cup milk

1 tsp fresh dhaniya or coriander leaves, finely chopped, optional

2 tbsp fresh cream

Method

Remove stems of the palak and wash very well.

Boil water in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add a pinch of salt and the palak.

Blanch for a minute, take off heat and then drain.

Cool

Keep aside.

Either fry the paneer cubes till golden brown in a separate frying pan with a little oil and drain from the pan.

Or use as is, unfried.

Keep the cubes aside.

Add the jeera and let it splutter.

Add the chopped garlic and saute for a minute.

Now add the palak-green chilly puree and little water, if needed, and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Add the garam masala, dhaniya powder.

Add the milk and bring the mixture to a boil.

Add the salt to taste.

Add the paneer cubes to this spinach gravy.

Add the kasuri methi.

Cover and simmer for a minute.

Take off the heat.

Garnish with the fresh cream and chopped coriander.

Narendra Singh is the chef at Storii by ITC Hotels Shanti Morada, Saligao, Goa.