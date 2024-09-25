Recipe: Chef Balwant's Kali Dal, Jaisalmeri Paratha

Creamy black lentils mopped up with any kind of freshly-made Indian flatbread is a tasty combo.

Chef Balwant Sajwan chooses to serve his recipe for Kali Dal with Lijjat papad-accented parathas. These Jaisalmeri Parathas take their inspiration from the traditions of the western Thar desert.

An executive sous chef at the Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa, Chef Balwant has this pairing on the menu of Wyra, the hotel's rooftop restaurant that offers a night view of the twinkling fort.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wyra, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa

Kali Dal and Jaisalmeri Paratha

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

For the black dal:

150 gm sabut kali urad dal or whole black gram

Water

50 gm tomato puree

25 gm butter

10 gm fresh cream

10 gm ghee

4 gm kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

20 gm degi mirchi powder (a red chilly powder that is a blend of different types of chillies)

20 gm ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

For the Jaisalmeri Parathas:

80 gm aata or wheat flour + extra for rolling

Water

1 tsp ghee + extra for oiling the dough

5 gm crushed Lijjat papad

3 gm crushed dhaniya or coriander seeds

3 gm crushed jeera or cumin seeds

3 gm roughly crushed peanuts

3 gm chilly powder

5 gm butter

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method

For the black dal:

Soak the dal overnight.

Wash and boil the dal in a large saucepan with 2 cups water over low heat for 40-50 minutes, at least, till of a thick, porridge-like consistency.

Keep aside.

Add the boiled black urad dal and cook till well combined.

For the Jaisalmeri Parathas:

In a bowl, combine the flour, chilly powdr, salt with the water and the 1 tsp ghee and knead into a smooth, soft dough.

Let the dough rest, covered and oiled with a little more ghee, for 20 minutes and later knead again and divide into the dough into 1½ inch-diameter ball-sized portions.

Dust each portion with the extra wheat flour and roll it out as thin as possible.

Generously spread ghee over the rolled paratha and sprinkle some of the crushed spices, peanuts and the Lijjat papad on top of each and roll it up, make a coil and roll again.

Fry the paratha, adding dabs of the butter on a tawa or griddle or in a home tandoor until crisp.

Repeat for the balance dough balls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chef Balwant Sajwan/Instagram

Chef Balwant, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Hospitality Management, Dehradun, began his career at the Park Plaza, Ahmedabad, and has been with the Marriott group since 2012, with a brief one-year stint at the Sarovar Hotels in between.