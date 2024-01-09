News
Recipe: Nadiya's Rawas Salad

By NADIYA SARGUROH
January 09, 2024 13:04 IST
Nadiya Sarguroh's Rawas or Salmon Salad is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids.

It is fresh, zesty, yummy and light on the stomach. Have it before you head to the gym or if you're craving a light lunch or dinner.

It doesn't take any effort to rustle up and makes for a high-protein meal at any time of the day.

Not a huge fan of salmon? Swap it for tinned tuna or roasted/boiled chicken or tofu.

Nadiya is a lawyer who loves to cook, especially fusion fare.

Salmon Salad

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 2 boneless rawas or salmon fillets, about 250 gm
  • 300 gm mixed salad leaves of choice, like lettuce, arugula, kale, pak choi
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp black pepper powder
  • Juice of 1 neebu or lemon
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp mixed herbs
  • Salt to taste, around a pinch

Method

  • Preheat an oven to 200°C.
  • Line a baking tray with foil.
  • Wash the salmon fillets and pat dry.
    Sprinkle a little bit of the black pepper and the mixed herbs, paprika, salt and the olive oil on the fillets.
    Gently rub.
  • Place the salmon on the prepared baking tray.
    Bake for about 20 minutes at 200°C.
  • Meanwhile, divide the salad leaves into two separate bowls.
    Squeeze in the lemon juice and add some more salt and the remaining pepper.
  • Once done, take out the baked salmon from the oven, mildly cool and shred it using a fork.
    Add it to each salad bowl and lightly toss.
    Serve warm.

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.

NADIYA SARGUROH
