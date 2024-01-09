Recipe: Nadiya's Rawas Salad

Nadiya Sarguroh's Rawas or Salmon Salad is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids.
It is fresh, zesty, yummy and light on the stomach. Have it before you head to the gym or if you're craving a light lunch or dinner.
It doesn't take any effort to rustle up and makes for a high-protein meal at any time of the day.
Not a huge fan of salmon? Swap it for tinned tuna or roasted/boiled chicken or tofu.
Nadiya is a lawyer who loves to cook, especially fusion fare.
Salmon Salad
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 2 boneless rawas or salmon fillets, about 250 gm
- 300 gm mixed salad leaves of choice, like lettuce, arugula, kale, pak choi
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp black pepper powder
- Juice of 1 neebu or lemon
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp mixed herbs
- Salt to taste, around a pinch
Method
- Preheat an oven to 200°C.
- Line a baking tray with foil.
- Wash the salmon fillets and pat dry.
Sprinkle a little bit of the black pepper and the mixed herbs, paprika, salt and the olive oil on the fillets.
Gently rub.
- Place the salmon on the prepared baking tray.
Bake for about 20 minutes at 200°C.
- Meanwhile, divide the salad leaves into two separate bowls.
Squeeze in the lemon juice and add some more salt and the remaining pepper.
- Once done, take out the baked salmon from the oven, mildly cool and shred it using a fork.
Add it to each salad bowl and lightly toss.
Serve warm.
Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.