Recipe: Nadiya's Rawas Salad

Nadiya Sarguroh's Rawas or Salmon Salad is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids.

It is fresh, zesty, yummy and light on the stomach. Have it before you head to the gym or if you're craving a light lunch or dinner.

It doesn't take any effort to rustle up and makes for a high-protein meal at any time of the day.

Not a huge fan of salmon? Swap it for tinned tuna or roasted/boiled chicken or tofu.

Nadiya is a lawyer who loves to cook, especially fusion fare.

Salmon Salad

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 boneless rawas or salmon fillets, about 250 gm

300 gm mixed salad leaves of choice, like lettuce, arugula, kale, pak choi

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp black pepper powder

Juice of 1 neebu or lemon

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp mixed herbs

Salt to taste, around a pinch

Method

Preheat an oven to 200°C.

Line a baking tray with foil.

Wash the salmon fillets and pat dry.

Sprinkle a little bit of the black pepper and the mixed herbs, paprika, salt and the olive oil on the fillets.

Gently rub.

Bake for about 20 minutes at 200°C.

Squeeze in the lemon juice and add some more salt and the remaining pepper.

Add it to each salad bowl and lightly toss.

Serve warm.

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.