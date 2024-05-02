After Laapataa Ladies, Get Ready For...

'I am developing a supernatural thriller, a comedy-drama series and several other projects as well.'

IMAGE: Nitanshi Goel as Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has completed 50 days in the movie theatres, and is now streaming successfully on Netflix.

"I was hoping it would be a blockbuster. Which director doesn't? Honestly, I am really happy that the film has completed 50 days, especially because it has sustained purely through word of mouth," Kiran Rao tells Subhash K Jha.

"It is a sign of how much the film was loved by the audience who saw it, and for that I am truly grateful. I am really happy that it reached the audience that it did, and that the reaction was so overwhelmingly positive. To be in cinemas in the eighth week, and in some places still playing to full houses, is quite rare. So yes, I am delighted."

IMAGE: Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Aamir Khan, Pratibha Ranta and Kiran Rao. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Next, Kiran hopes to direct a full-fledged masala blockbuster.

"But there's no formula for a blockbuster," she admits.

"Whatever genre I choose to make next, it's most important the story has to excite me creatively. We put in years of work and passion into films, and often the box office result is not in our hands. So I can only do what is in my hands, which is to make a good film."

She tell us what she is working on next: "I am developing a supernatural thriller, a comedy-drama series and several other projects as well. I am not sure which one will go into production first, but I am excited about all of them."