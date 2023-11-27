Recipe: Thai Shrimp Salad

Try Thai Shrimp Salad, by Chef Sangwan Jeruchai and Chef Joy Sunisabatsibi, that has contrasting flavour notes. The sugar adds th right amount of sweetness, lemons give it tanginess, the fish sauce brings in the saltiness and the red chillies provide a spicy kick.

Enjoy the dish before your meal or have it with a bowl of steamed rice or noodles.

Vegetarians can replace the shrimps with fried tofu or paneer.

Not a seafood lover? Add boiled chicken instead of shrimps.

Image used for representational purpose only.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Estebandrf/Pixabay.com

Thai Shrimp Salad

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

3 neebu or lemons, juiced

3 tbsp fish sauce

1½ tbsp sugar

2 tbsp Thai chilly paste

2 red chillies, finely chopped

½ kg large shrimp, or ¾ kg if it's with the head

2/3 cup thinly sliced lemongrass

1 large stalk spring onion, sliced

½ cup roughly chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

½ cup pudina or mint leaves

6 fresh or dried kaffir lime leaves, crushed

Water

Method

In a large bowl, combine the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, Thai chilly paste, chopped red chillies.

Taste and adjust the seasoning -- there should be a good balance of sweetness and heat. Boil water in a large saucepan.

Boil the shrimps in the water until just opaque, medium or medium-rare, for about 1 minute.

For better flavour, cook the shrimps with the heads and shells on.

Take off heat, drain and peel when cool enough to handle.

Add the shrimps to the mixed sauces while still warm and toss.

The lime juice will continue to cook the shrimps.

Add the chopped lemongrass, shallot, cilantro, mint leaves, kaffir lime leaves, reserving a little of each for the garnish.

Toss, and plate in a dish.

Scatter the reserved mint etc garnish on top.

Serve immediately.

Editor's Note: Ingredients like fish sauce, Thai chilly sauce, dried kaffir leaves can be purchased online or found at gourmet grocery stores.

Fresh kaffir leaves are available at certain vegetable sellers at your local market who stock 'English' vegetables or at gourmet grocery stores.

IMAGE: Chef Joy Sunisabatsibi, left, and Chef Sangwan Jeruchai.

Chef Sangwan Jeruchai and Chef Joy Sunisabatsibi are associated with the Pullman Phuket Karon Beach Resort in Thailand and are visiting Novotel Mumbai International Airport as part of their Taste of Thailand: A Thai Food Extravaganza festival.