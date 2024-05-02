'SRH wish to play an aggressive brand of cricket'

IMAGE: With the playoffs race heating up, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost two on the trot. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of his side's clash against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Helmot said that they want to play an aggressive brand of cricket in the upcoming days in the tournament.

After winning five of nine games in the IPL 2024, SRH are standing in fifth place with 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.075. The upcoming fixture against the Royals will be crucial for the Hyderabad-based franchise since they have lost their two previous games.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Helmot accepted that every franchise is trying to be aggressive in the tournament. He added that the last two games "have not worked" for them.

"Our single-mindedness is that we wish to play an aggressive brand of cricket, and I think that is what all teams are doing, looking to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

“It has worked for us on a number of occasions to help us with five victories. Obviously, the last one or two games have not worked so well," Helmot said.

The assistant coach added that if they continue to back their abilities they will be in a good position to win their upcoming game against Rajasthan.

"We know that if we play a positive brand of cricket, that we keep backing our abilities and look to make the best, you know, decisions possible, you know, in every given ball, that we are going to be in a good position to win this game," he added.

He showered praise on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals and said they have a balanced squad and have good spinners in the squad.

"Rajasthan has been on top of the ladder for a reason. They've got a good balanced side, they've got some very good spinners in their team, but we think we've got some very good players who spin too," he added