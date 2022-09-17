Recipe: Mung Dal Veggie Toast

It's always a good idea to include the protein-rich mung dal or mung bean in your diet, and Dal and Khichdi are not the only dishes that feature the superfood.
Ramapriya Suresh adds mung to a vegetable sandwich and achieves surprising results -- crispy, spicy Mung Dal Veggie Toast.
Mung Dal Veggie Toast
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 6-8 slices bread
- 1½ cup yellow mung dal
- ½ cup finely chopped carrots
- ½ cup finely chopped green capsicum
- ½ cup finely chopped mushrooms
- 1 tbsp finely chopped green chillies
- 1 tsp finely chopped ginger
- 1 tsp finely chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro
- 1 tsp haldi or turmeric
- 1 tsp red chilly powder
- Oil for frying the bread
- Salt to taste
Method
- Wash and soak the mung dal for 2 hours.
- Drain and grind to a fine paste.
Transfer to a bowl and add the chopped vegetables, ginger, chillies, coriander.
Add the chilly powder and salt as required.
Mix well and keep this batter aside.
- Heat a tawa or griddle.
Spread 1 tsp oil on the tawa.
Spread the batter on one side of a slice of bread.
- Gently place this slice on the tawa, the batter side facing down.
- Now spread 1 tbsp batter on the other side of the slice of bread.
Fry over medium heat for up to 3 minutes on one side.
Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes on the other side till crisp.
Repeat for the rest of the batter and brea.
Serve hot with potato chips, chutney, ketchup or a sauce of choice.
Editor's Note: For gluten-free and healthier toast try ragi bread.
Omit ginger and use 1 tsp saunth or dried ginger powder for a Jain preparation of the same recipe.
WATCH: How to make Mung Dal Veggie Toast.
Kalyan-based food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Behindcook.