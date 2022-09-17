Recipe: Mung Dal Veggie Toast

It's always a good idea to include the protein-rich mung dal or mung bean in your diet, and Dal and Khichdi are not the only dishes that feature the superfood.

Ramapriya Suresh adds mung to a vegetable sandwich and achieves surprising results -- crispy, spicy Mung Dal Veggie Toast.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Behindcook

Mung Dal Veggie Toast

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

6-8 slices bread

1½ cup yellow mung dal

½ cup finely chopped carrots

½ cup finely chopped green capsicum

½ cup finely chopped mushrooms

1 tbsp finely chopped green chillies

1 tsp finely chopped ginger

1 tsp finely chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

1 tsp haldi or turmeric

1 tsp red chilly powder

Oil for frying the bread

Salt to taste

Method

Wash and soak the mung dal for 2 hours.

Drain and grind to a fine paste.

Transfer to a bowl and add the chopped vegetables, ginger, chillies, coriander.

Add the chilly powder and salt as required.

Mix well and keep this batter aside.

Spread 1 tsp oil on the tawa.

Spread the batter on one side of a slice of bread.

Now spread 1 tbsp batter on the other side of the slice of bread.

Fry over medium heat for up to 3 minutes on one side.

Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes on the other side till crisp.

Repeat for the rest of the batter and brea.

Serve hot with potato chips, chutney, ketchup or a sauce of choice.

Editor's Note: For gluten-free and healthier toast try ragi bread.

Omit ginger and use 1 tsp saunth or dried ginger powder for a Jain preparation of the same recipe.

WATCH: How to make Mung Dal Veggie Toast.

Kalyan-based food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Behindcook.