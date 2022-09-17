News
Recipe: Mung Dal Veggie Toast

Recipe: Mung Dal Veggie Toast

By RAMAPRIYA SURESH
September 17, 2022 13:05 IST
It's always a good idea to include the protein-rich mung dal or mung bean in your diet, and Dal and Khichdi are not the only dishes that feature the superfood.

Ramapriya Suresh adds mung to a vegetable sandwich and achieves surprising results -- crispy, spicy Mung Dal Veggie Toast.

moong dal veggie toast

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Behindcook

Mung Dal Veggie Toast

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 6-8 slices bread
  • 1½ cup yellow mung dal
  • ½ cup finely chopped carrots
  • ½ cup finely chopped green capsicum
  • ½ cup finely chopped mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped green chillies
  • 1 tsp finely chopped ginger
  • 1 tsp finely chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • Oil for frying the bread
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Wash and soak the mung dal for 2 hours.
  • Drain and grind to a fine paste.
    Transfer to a bowl and add the chopped vegetables, ginger, chillies, coriander.
    Add the chilly powder and salt as required.
    Mix well and keep this batter aside.
  • Heat a tawa or griddle.
    Spread 1 tsp oil on the tawa.
    Spread the batter on one side of a slice of bread.
  • Gently place this slice on the tawa, the batter side facing down.
  • Now spread 1 tbsp batter on the other side of the slice of bread.
    Fry over medium heat for up to 3 minutes on one side.
    Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes on the other side till crisp.
    Repeat for the rest of the batter and brea.
    Serve hot with potato chips, chutney, ketchup or a sauce of choice.

Editor's Note: For gluten-free and healthier toast try ragi bread.

Omit ginger and use 1 tsp saunth or dried ginger powder for a Jain preparation of the same recipe.

WATCH: How to make Mung Dal Veggie Toast.

 

 

Kalyan-based food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Behindcook.

RAMAPRIYA SURESH
