Recipe: Taruna's Bakery-Style Karachi Biscuits

Baking those square, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits made famous by Hyderabad's Karachi Bakery is easier than you'd think.

Make a batch of Karachi Biscuits, also known as the Fruit and Nut Biscuits or Tutti Frutti Biscuits, with Taruna Deepak's recipe.

Ideal for dunking in a steaming hot cup of coffee or chai, they are great teatime delights -- the addition of candied fruits and nuts make these biscuits delish.

Turn out a batch on the weekend, so your family can enjoy these fruity biscuits through the week.

Taruna, a food blogger, says most of the recipes on her blog are either her own or those passed down to her by her mom. But the most important lesson her mother taught her was to 'cook with passion and serve with love'.