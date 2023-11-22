Recipe: Mayur's Mushroom Coconut Curry

Combine mushrooms with the sweet deliciousness of coconut milk to get a comforting Mushroom Coconut Curry.

The creaminess of the coconut perfectly complements the meatiness of the mushrooms, and fresh ginger, green chillies and the spices add punch to the dish.

This vegan recipe is easy to rustle up and makes for a great lunch or dinner when served with soft phulkas, steamed rice or buttery naans.

Mushroom Coconut Curry

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup halved button mushrooms (they should be quartered if very big)

2 medium onions, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

½ cup fresh or frozen peas, optional

1 cup thick coconut milk

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

2 green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder, roasted

¼ tsp rai or mustard seeds

¼ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

4 green elaichi or cardamom

2 lavang or cloves

1 badi elaichi or black cardamom

1 chakra phool or star anise

½-inch piece dalcheeni or cinnamon stick

1 tsp kasoori methi or dried fenugreek leaves

2 tbsp coconut oil, or any other edible oil

Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp

1 tsp sugar, optional

2 cups warm water

2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

Method

Heat the coconut oil in a kadhai over medium heat.

Add the whole spices and let them sizzle for 30 seconds.

Add the curry leaves and the green chillies.

Add the chopped onions and saute until translucent.

Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry until the raw smell disappears.

Add the chopped tomato and the green peas.

Saute well until the tomato and the peas soften.

Add the spice powders, water and give it a good mix.

Add the chopped mushrooms and stir gently until well-coated with the masala.

No need to add extra water as the mushrooms will start to sweat.

Add the coconut milk, salt, sugar.

Bring it to a boil for 7-8 minutes.

Sprinkle in the crushed kasoori methi and continue cooking for a minute.

Take off heat and garnish with the chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Mayur's Note: You can use paneer or tofu, instead of mushrooms.

Meat lovers can opt for boneless chicken chunks or prawns.

Freshly prepared coconut milk yields better results, but you can use the store-bought one if making fresh coconut milk at home is a hassle.