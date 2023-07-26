Recipe: Mayur's Meatless Soya Kheema-Pav

Photograph: Mayur Sanap

Mayur Sanap's Masaledar Soya-Pav is a vegetarian delight that is in sync with the Shravan mood, and only needs one tomato!

It packs nearly the same punch as the iconic Kheema Pav, without the meat, of course.

With soya as the star ingredient, this dish can be served with buttered pav, sliced onions and lime wedges.

Meatless Soya Kheema-Pav

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup soya granules, boiled and strained

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

1 medium-sized tomato, finely chopped

½ cup green peas, frozen or fresh

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp ghee

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

2 lavang or cloves

2 green elaichi or cardamom

1 badi elaichi or black cardamom

1 dark green chilly, slit

½ tsp haldi or turmeric

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilly powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp meat/chicken masala OR ½ tsp garam masala (Mayur used Everest Chicken Masala)

½ tsp lightly roasted and crushed kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

½ tsp amchur or dry mango powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

½ cup hot water

1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, you may also use parsley

To serve

Buttered pav

Sliced onions

Lime wedges

Method

Heat the ghee in a large thick-bottomed kadhai or saucepan.

Add the whole spices and saute for a few seconds over low heat.

Add the chopped onion and fry until translucent.

Add the ginger-garlic paste, green chilly and the spice powders and mix.

Add the chopped tomato and the fresh/frozen peas and cook until mushy.

Add some hot water if required.

Add the boiled and strained soya granules, salt and saute for a minute.

Add the remaining water and simmer the mixture over medium heat for 10 minutes with a lid on.

Add the kasuri methi and the amchur powder and mix.

Let the mixture cook for two minutes more about.

Take off heat, garnish with the chopped coriander/parsley leaves and serve hot with a buttery ladi of pav, bread or rotis or naans along with sliced onions and lemon wedges.

Mayur's Note: Make it vegan friendly by replacing the ghee with oil. And use cashew butter to smear on your pav or bread.