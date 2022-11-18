Recipe: Pumpkin Walnut Muffins

Do your kids hate eating pumpkin?

You can always offer it to them as a dessert.

Take time out over the weekend to bake a batch (or two) of wholesome Walnut Muffins for your children.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai uses pure maple syrup and coconut sugar to sweeten these healthy treats made with oat flour and pumpkin puree.

It's topped with rolled oats, chopped walnuts, coconut sugar, along with a generous drizzle of maple syrup.

The muffins can also be offered as a quick snack or a comforting breakfast.

Walnut Muffins

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients

½ cup canned pumpkin or pumpkin puree

2 eggs

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted and cooled

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

¼ cup coconut sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup oat flour

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1/3 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

For the maple oat topping

1/3 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

1/3 cup rolled oats

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

1 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp coconut oil

Equipment

10 muffin cups

10 paper liners

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C and line 10 muffin cups with paper liners.

Whisk together the pumpkin puree and eggs in a large bowl.

Add coconut oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla extract and mix well.

Whisk together the oat flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

Add to bowl with wet ingredients and stir until just combined.

Lightly stir in walnuts.

Spoon equal amounts into prepared muffin cups.

Stir together all topping ingredients in a small bowl and sprinkle evenly over batter.

Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let cool before removing from muffin tin.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.