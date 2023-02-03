News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Noodles Custard With Boondi Laddoos And Jelly

Recipe: Noodles Custard With Boondi Laddoos And Jelly

By BETHICA DAS
February 03, 2023 13:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One forgets how silky-smooth and luscious a dessert our typical Indian versatile custard is, made with milk and sometimes eggs.

Follow the simple instructions and you get a perfect meal ender. One doesn't really need an occasion to serve custard which can had plain or with cut fruits or flavoured jelly.

Bethica Das, a queen of kitchen spin, feels "it can get quite boring to have custard, time and again" without variations.

So, she offers a new take by incorporating ragi noodles, leftover boondi laddoos and jelly.

"You can also add in a few crushed jalebis for a slight crunch," she suggests.

 

Noodles Custard with Boondi Laddoos and Jelly

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 500 ml full-cream milk
  • 2 tbsp custard powder, any flavour
  • ¼ cup regular milk
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 1 tsp rose water
  • 1 cup ragi noodles, boiled and drained
  • 1-2 boondi laddoos, broken
  • 1 pack jelly crystals
  • 1 tsp chopped pistachios, to garnish
  • Sugar to taste

Method

For the custard

  • In a small bowl, whisk the custard powder with the ¼ cup milk until lump-free.
    Keep aside.
  • In a saucepan, bring the full-cream milk to boil.
    Reduce the heat and add the cardamom powder, sugar.
    Keep stirring until the sugar dissolves.
    Add the custard mix slowly.
    Keep whisking till the milk thickens to a desired consistency.
    Add the rose water, take off heat and cool.
    Refrigerate for a few hours.

For the jelly

  • Prepare the jelly according to the instructions given on the pack.
    Cool and then refrigerate.

To assemble

  • In a bowl, add a few tbsp of custard.
    Top it with the noodles, crushed boondi laddoos and jelly.
    You may add some more custard if needed.
    Garnish with the chopped pistachios.
    Refrigerate before serving.

Editor's Note: For vegan custard, please use almond milk and gelatine-free jelly.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BETHICA DAS
COMMENT
Print this article
Kartik Aaryan's Favourite Gajar Halwa
Kartik Aaryan's Favourite Gajar Halwa
Recipe: Pumpkin Walnut Muffins
Recipe: Pumpkin Walnut Muffins
Recipe: Stuffed Shahi Tukda
Recipe: Stuffed Shahi Tukda
Over 1,800 arrested in Assam for child marriage
Over 1,800 arrested in Assam for child marriage
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat Review
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat Review
Australia wary of reverse swing threat in India
Australia wary of reverse swing threat in India
PIX: It's An Odd Odd World Out There!
PIX: It's An Odd Odd World Out There!

More like this

Recipe: Beetroot And Chocolate Cake

Recipe: Beetroot And Chocolate Cake

Recipe: Taruna's Gulab Jamun Cake

Recipe: Taruna's Gulab Jamun Cake

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances