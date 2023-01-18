News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Easy Beetroot And Chocolate Cake

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
January 18, 2023 12:56 IST
Simplicity is the star of this moist, unusual Beetroot and Chocolate Cake by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, topped with caramelised walnuts to make your tea-time extra indulgent.

Make sure you cool the beetroot completely before pureeing.

The cake can be served as it is, or with whipped cream. Feeling adventurous? Add a chocolate ganache topping.

Chef Sabya cooking is of the playful variety -- he often slips the most unusual, fun but healthy ingredients into conventional recipes -- like coconut cream into pasta, pumpkins into muffins or avocados into mousse.

Beetroot Chocolate Cake

Servings: 1

Ingredients

  • 100 gm beetroot, peeled, boiled
  • 125 gm walnuts, chopped
  • 150 gm butter or margarine (margarine is a subtitute for butter, it's made from vegetable/animal fats or oil
  • 175 gm sugar
  • 8 gm vanilla sugar, available in gourmet grocery stores or can be purchased online, can be substituted with approximately ½ tsp vanilla essence and 1 tsp sugar)
  • 3 medium-sized eggs
  • 150 gm maida or all-purpose flour (substitute with whole wheat flour, but the cake may turn out slightly crumbly) + extra for dusting the loaf pan
  • 3 tsp baking powder
  • 4 tbsp cocoa powder + extra for dusting
  • Pinch salt
  • Baking paper
  • 11 x 25 cm loaf pan
  • Sweetened whipped cream, to serve, optional

Method

  • Slice and puree the beetroot.
  • Preheat the oven to 175°C.
  • Butter the loaf pan and dust it with flour.
  • Use a hand mixer to whisk together 150 gm of the sugar, vanilla sugar, butter/margarine and the salt until it has a creamy consistency.
    Add the eggs, one at a time.
    In another bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder.
    Stir in the flour mixture, bit by bit, into the egg-sugar-butter mixture.
    Fold in 100 gm of the chopped walnuts.
    Pour the mixture into the butter, flour-dusted loaf pan.
    With a spatula spread the cake mixture out evenly and smoothen.
    Bake for 45 minutes in a preheated oven at 175°C.
    Take out of the oven and cool.
  • Melt the remaining 25 gm sugar in a small pan.
    Add the remaining nuts and let it caramelise over low heat.
    Keep stirring until the nuts are well-coated with the sugar.
    Take off heat and place the caramelised nuts on a baking paper to cool.
  • Take the cake carefully out from the loaf pan and place on a cooling rack.
  • Chop the caramelized nuts and place them on the cake.
    Serve with whipped cream, if preferred.

Editor's Note: To bake healthier beetroot chocolate cake, consider replacing the sugar with grated jaggery.

To veganise this recipe, swap the eggs for flax seeds -- 1 egg = 1 tbsp ground flax seeds + 3 tbsp water. Use cashew butter instead of regular butter.

 

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
