Recipe: Easy Beetroot And Chocolate Cake

Simplicity is the star of this moist, unusual Beetroot and Chocolate Cake by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, topped with caramelised walnuts to make your tea-time extra indulgent.

Make sure you cool the beetroot completely before pureeing.

The cake can be served as it is, or with whipped cream. Feeling adventurous? Add a chocolate ganache topping.

Chef Sabya cooking is of the playful variety -- he often slips the most unusual, fun but healthy ingredients into conventional recipes -- like coconut cream into pasta, pumpkins into muffins or avocados into mousse.

Beetroot Chocolate Cake

Servings: 1

Ingredients

100 gm beetroot, peeled, boiled

125 gm walnuts, chopped

150 gm butter or margarine (margarine is a subtitute for butter, it's made from vegetable/animal fats or oil

175 gm sugar

8 gm vanilla sugar, available in gourmet grocery stores or can be purchased online, can be substituted with approximately ½ tsp vanilla essence and 1 tsp sugar)

3 medium-sized eggs

150 gm maida or all-purpose flour (substitute with whole wheat flour, but the cake may turn out slightly crumbly) + extra for dusting the loaf pan

3 tsp baking powder

4 tbsp cocoa powder + extra for dusting

Pinch salt

Baking paper

11 x 25 cm loaf pan

Sweetened whipped cream, to serve, optional

Method

Slice and puree the beetroot.

Preheat the oven to 175°C.

Butter the loaf pan and dust it with flour.

Use a hand mixer to whisk together 150 gm of the sugar, vanilla sugar, butter/margarine and the salt until it has a creamy consistency.

Add the eggs, one at a time.

In another bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder.

Stir in the flour mixture, bit by bit, into the egg-sugar-butter mixture.

Fold in 100 gm of the chopped walnuts.

Pour the mixture into the butter, flour-dusted loaf pan.

With a spatula spread the cake mixture out evenly and smoothen.

Bake for 45 minutes in a preheated oven at 175°C.

Take out of the oven and cool.

Add the remaining nuts and let it caramelise over low heat.

Keep stirring until the nuts are well-coated with the sugar.

Take off heat and place the caramelised nuts on a baking paper to cool.

Chop the caramelized nuts and place them on the cake.

Serve with whipped cream, if preferred.

Editor's Note: To bake healthier beetroot chocolate cake, consider replacing the sugar with grated jaggery.

To veganise this recipe, swap the eggs for flax seeds -- 1 egg = 1 tbsp ground flax seeds + 3 tbsp water. Use cashew butter instead of regular butter.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.