Recipe: Have You Tried Assam's Pitha?

India is a country of so many cultures and cuisines. Yet, there's always a touch of similarity.

So we find South India's Idli replicated in Assam's Pitha. They look the same but taste so, so different, Ronjita Kulkarni discovered on a recent trip to Assam.

Both are made of rice, but while one is savoury, the other is sweet.

Pitha is a snack, which can be had with Chole Chaat or just a cup of tea and its relatively easy to make if you find the right container or pot.

Ingredients

Serves: 2-3

2 cups approximately glutinous rice

100 gm sesame seeds, roasted

Jaggery or sugar to taste

Method

Soak the rice in several cups water overnight.

Drain well the next morning for maybe half an hour.

Grind without water, so it has a powdery Kerala puthu type consistency.

Grind without water, so it has a powdery Kerala puthu type consistency. Have water boiling in a large saucepan, with a narrow mouth and tie a handkerchief across its mouth.

In a flat katori or bowl add a small quantity of the wet rice powder.

Then add a layer of mixed jaggery and til.

Follow it with another layer of rice powder and invert the katori onto the cloth covering the mouth of the boling pot of water.

In a flat katori or bowl add a small quantity of the wet rice powder. Then add a layer of mixed jaggery and til. Follow it with another layer of rice powder and invert the katori onto the cloth covering the mouth of the boling pot of water. Cover and let it steam till cooked and it holds together as a rice cake.

Serve with chai or Chole Chaat.

Watch the video to see how it's made in traditional Assam style.