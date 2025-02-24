HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Recipe: Have You Tried Assam's Pitha?

By RONJITA KULKARNI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 24, 2025 12:02 IST

Photograph: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com

India is a country of so many cultures and cuisines. Yet, there's always a touch of similarity.

So we find South India's Idli replicated in Assam's Pitha. They look the same but taste so, so different, Ronjita Kulkarni discovered on a recent trip to Assam.

Both are made of rice, but while one is savoury, the other is sweet.

Pitha is a snack, which can be had with Chole Chaat or just a cup of tea and its relatively easy to make if you find the right container or pot.

 

Ingredients

Serves: 2-3

  • 2 cups approximately glutinous rice
  • 100 gm sesame seeds, roasted
  • Jaggery or sugar to taste

Method

  • Soak the rice in several cups water overnight.
  • Drain well the next morning for maybe half an hour.
    Grind without water, so it has a powdery Kerala puthu type consistency.
  • Have water boiling in a large saucepan, with a narrow mouth and tie a handkerchief across its mouth.
    In a flat katori or bowl add a small quantity of the wet rice powder.
    Then add a layer of mixed jaggery and til.
    Follow it with another layer of rice powder and invert the katori onto the cloth covering the mouth of the boling pot of water.
  • Cover and let it steam till cooked and it holds together as a rice cake.
    Serve with chai or Chole Chaat.

Watch the video to see how it's made in traditional Assam style.

Video: Ronjita Kulkarni
 

RONJITA KULKARNI / Rediff.com
