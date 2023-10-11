News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Nadiya's Chole Chaat

Recipe: Nadiya's Chole Chaat

By NADIYA SARGUROH
October 11, 2023 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nadiya Sarguroh's Chole Chaat is bursting with delicious flavours and won't set you off on a guilt trip.

It can be easily made at home and has plenty of crunch.

Don't be surprised if this soon becomes your family's go-to snack.

When lawyer-turned-blogger Nadiya cooks, she chooses traditional recipes that she adds additional punch too.

Chole Chaat

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 400 gm boiled or canned kabulii chana or chickpeas
  • 1 small onion, peeled,finely chopped
  • ½ kakdi or cucumber, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup pomegranate arils or seed pods
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp red chilly powder
  • ½ tsp chaat masala
  • Juice of ½ a neebu or lemon
  • Salt to taste, around ½ tsp
  • Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro, to garnish
  • Sev, to garnish
  • ½ cup sweet yoghurt, to serve
  • Tamarind chutney, to serve

Method

  • In a bowl combine the boiled chickpeas with the chopped onions and the cucumber.
    Add the chaat masala and the red chilly powder.
    Season with the ground black pepper and the salt.
    Add a squeeze of lemon.
    Mix well.
    Garnish with the chopped coriander, pomegranate seed pods and the sev.
    Serve with the sweet yoghurt and the tamarind chutney.

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NADIYA SARGUROH
COMMENT
Print this article
Chef Vicky Ratnani's Millet Chaat Recipe
Chef Vicky Ratnani's Millet Chaat Recipe
Recipe: Nadiya's Ragda Pattice
Recipe: Nadiya's Ragda Pattice
Recipe: Bhavnagri Chilly Chaat
Recipe: Bhavnagri Chilly Chaat
Lady In Red Fatima's Night Out
Lady In Red Fatima's Night Out
HDFC Bank's ADR premium plunges below 5%
HDFC Bank's ADR premium plunges below 5%
SEE: Kohli Wins First Best Fielder Medal
SEE: Kohli Wins First Best Fielder Medal
Hyderabad felt like Rawalpindi, says Rizwan
Hyderabad felt like Rawalpindi, says Rizwan

More like this

Recipe: Taruna's Sabudana Kebabs

Recipe: Taruna's Sabudana Kebabs

Recipe: Diabetic-Friendly Millet Upma

Recipe: Diabetic-Friendly Millet Upma

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances