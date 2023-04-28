Recipe: Gulkand Malpua

Here is how to make the quickest malpua that's extremely indulgent and soaking in the yumminess of gulkand and rabri.

This recipe for Gulkand Malpua comes from Maharaj Bhanwar Singh, the chef at the Rajdhani chain of restaurants, and is the only way to end a good meal.

Gulkand Malpua

Servings: 5

Ingredients:

100 gm maidaor all-purpose flour

500 gm aata or wheat flour

1 tsp powdered green elaichi or cardamom

1 cup ghee

250 gm sugar

A few strands kesar or saffron

500 ml milk or almond milk

250 ml water

50 gm mava or khoya or milk solids

2 tbsp chopped pistachios, for garnish

Rose petals, chopped, for garnish

Gulkand or rose petal jam, for garnish

Kesar Rabdi, for garnish (please see the note below)

Method

In a bowl, mix the maida, wheat flour, khoya, saffron, cardamom powder, milk.

Ensure the mixture is of pouring consistency and not too thick.

Keep aside.

Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves.

Take off heat and cool.

Pour a ladleful of the maida-khoya-milk mixture and spread it evenly.

Lower the heat and allow the malpua to cook till it is light brown.

Flip and cook on the other side.

Take out of the frying pan, drain the excess ghee.

Drop the hot malpua in the sugar syrup and allow it to soak for 2-3 minutes and take out.

Repeat for the remaining batter.

Transfer the sugar syrup-soaked malpuas onto a plate.

Garnish with pistachios, gulkand, chopped rose petals and kesar rabdi.

Serve hot.

Editor's Note: For vegan malpuas, skip the khoya and use almond milk instead of regular milk. And use cashew butter instead of ghee to fry them.

For a sugar-free malpuas, opt to not soak the malpuas in sugar syrup and instead sprinkle jaggery powder or any other sugar equivalent on top while serving.

For gluten-free malpuas, use a mix of rice flour and ragi flour or almond flour instead of maida and aata.

To make Kesar Rabdi from scratch use this recipe.

Maharaj Bhanwar Singh is the corporate chef at Khandani Rajdhani, a chain of restaurants serving Rajasthani and Gujarati thalis.