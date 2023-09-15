News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Stir-Fried Garlic Bok Choy

Recipe: Stir-Fried Garlic Bok Choy

By ZELDA PANDE
September 15, 2023 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If you go to the bhajiwallah or a grocery store, and see a bundle or two of bok choy grab them!

These greens can be lightly fried up with a little garlic, seasoned with soy, and, in spite of being so simply made, taste sumptuously good with fried rice, Chinese style, or plain steamed rice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Karl-Heinz Wellmann/Wikimedia Commons

Also called pak choi, and belonging to the crucifer or cabbage family, this vegetable, that looks like miniature Chinese cabbage, has a buttery, peppery, cabbage flavour, except it is more pungent and less bland. Pair it with some mushrooms for extra pizzazz.

Served with rice, it is one of quickest and more nutritious meals you can rustle up. It can be also eaten alone like a salad.

Stir-Fried Bok Choy

Photograph: Zelda Pande

Stir-Fried Garlic Bok Choy

Serves: 2

  • 2 bok choy
  • 10 pods garlic, crushed
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 15 button mushrooms, sliced, optional
  • Pinch salt
  • 4-5 tbsp soy sauce

Method

  • Chop the bulbs (whites) of the bok choy into ½-inch pieces.
    Keep aside.
  • Chop the leaves fine.
    Keep the chopped leaves aside separately.
  • In a heavy-bottomed kadhai or wok or frying pan, heat up the olive oil for 30 seconds, without allowing it to smoke, over medium heat.
    Add the garlic, mushrooms and the chopped bulbs of the bok choy and fry over medium heat for about 3-4 minutes.
    Add the chopped leaves and the soy sauce.
    Cook for another 3 minutes.
    At this point adjust the salt -- the soy might enough salt to not require additional salt.
    And you can always, bindaas, add more soy instead of salt, because soy tastes better.
  • Serve with steamed rice, Chinese fried rice, hakka noodles, or even buttered spaghetti.

Zelda's Note: For a little spice, add 2-3 tsp chilly sauce or 2 tsp chilly vinegar.

You might like to add 1 tsp grated ginger and 1 tsp toasted til or sesame seeds for a more complex taste.

Seafood lovers might like to add 10 de-veined, shelled and tailed medium prawns, while frying the garlic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ZELDA PANDE
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Magical Soy-Garlic Beans
Recipe: Magical Soy-Garlic Beans
Recipe: Banana Fritters With Guacamole
Recipe: Banana Fritters With Guacamole
Recipe: Mumbai Roma Fettuccine Alfredo
Recipe: Mumbai Roma Fettuccine Alfredo
Xi's China Dream Gets India Pushback
Xi's China Dream Gets India Pushback
Cong MLA held for Nuh violence; Internet shut again
Cong MLA held for Nuh violence; Internet shut again
Chandrayaan-1: Earth electrons forming water on Moon
Chandrayaan-1: Earth electrons forming water on Moon
Diet Control Or Dieting? What Works?
Diet Control Or Dieting? What Works?

More like this

Winter Recipe: Vegan Miso Soup

Winter Recipe: Vegan Miso Soup

Recipe: Delicious Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Recipe: Delicious Creamy Pumpkin Soup

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances