Recipe: Chilly Glazed Chicken Drumsticks

Chef Krishna Tiwari combines sriracha sauce, a staple in Thai and Vietnamese cuisine, with lime juice, vinegar, palm sugar and salt to produce sticky, sweet-and-sour Chilly Glazed Chicken Drumsticks.

Complete the meal with the interesting additions of Parmesan Edamame Noodles and Tofu Coconut Cream.

Chef Tiwari, who is a specialist in Asian cooking, hails from Khajurar, Bihar, south of the Ganga, close to Patna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kyma

Chilly Glazed Chicken Drumstick

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 chicken drumsticks

4 tbsp light soy sauce

8 tbsp sriracha sauce, or to taste

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp wine vinegar

40 gm palm sugar

Salt to taste

Dash pepper

Method

Heat the oven to 200 °C.

Heat the palm sugar, soy sauce, sriracha, lime juice, vinegar in a small heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.

Keep stirring until the sugar melts.

Take off heat and set aside.

Place the chicken drumsticks on a baking paper or oiled foil-lined baking sheet.

Using a pastry brush, glaze the chicken drumsticks on both sides with the sauce but keep aside some sauce for later.

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until cooked.

Take out of the oven and brush with the remaining glaze.

Wait until the chicken is cooked to add the final coating of glaze to keep the skin from burning.

Serve hot with Edamama Parmesan Noodles and Tofu Coconut Cream (please see the recipes below).

Editor's Note: The same glaze can be used on a head of cauliflower or broccoli to make baked cauliflower or baked broccoli.

Edamame Parmesan Noodles

Serves: 2

Ingredients

160 gm edamame noodles

40 gm Parmesan cheese

Salt to taste

10 gm sugar

3-5 gm black pepper powder

20 ml truffle oil

20 gm butter

Water

Method

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil.

Add the noodles and keep stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Cook for 7-10 minutes, or until tender.

Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water until cool.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan.

Add the noodles and all the other ingredients.

Mix well and take off heat.

Transfer to a plate and keep aside.

Editor's Note: For a vegan equivalent use vegan cheese and cashew butter.

Tofu Coconut Cream

Serves: 2

Ingredients

100 ml coconut cream

60 gm silken tofu

30 gm butter

10 gm garlic, chopped

10 gm castor sugar (a kind of finer sugar manufactured by top baking brands)

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

Salt to taste

Dash pepper

Method

Heat butter in a pan.

Add the chopped garlic and saute.

Add the coconut cream and bring to a boil.

Add the tofu, castor sugar, rice wine vinegar.

Add the pepper, salt.

Toss well and take off heat.

Place on top of the noodles, followed by the glazed chicken.

Editor's Note: For a vegan equivalent use cashew butter. Skip the garlic to have a Jain take.

Chef Krishna Tiwari is the executive chef at Kyma One BKC, Mumbai.

