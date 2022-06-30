News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Raya's Jackfruit Tacos

Recipe: Raya's Jackfruit Tacos

By ZELDA PANDE
June 30, 2022 18:24 IST
My niece Raya very capably and efficiently conjured up these delicious jackfruit tacos, based on a recipe by Jocelyn Ramirez, in a basic Airbnb kitchen we were staying at in the lovely San Ynez vineyard country.

In this recipe I have slightly altered the ingredients for the Indian palate.

Raya's Jackfruit Tacos

Ingredients

  • 600 gm jackfruit, canned (1½ cans, available online)
  • 8-9 pods garlic, minced
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • Oil
  • Juice of 1 orange
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • ½ tsp hing or asafetida
  • 1 tsp chilly flakes or more
  • ½ tsp oregano powder
  • Pinch black pepper powder
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • Salt to taste
  • Cheese, grated
  • Salsa (please see recipe below)
  • Chopped onions, for garnish
  • Shredded lettuce for serving
  • Corn or flour tortillas

For the salsa

  • 3 large ripe tomatoes
  • 2 onions chopped
  • 4 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro
  • Salt
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Pinch jeera or cumin powder
  • 2-3 chipotle chiles, available online

Method

For the salsa

  • Roast the tomatoes over a grill or in the oven till done and slightly charred.
  • Grind roasted tomatoes with the lemon juice, cumin, chiles and salt in a blender.
  • Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the ground tomato for 5 minutes or so till the colour changes.
  • Take off heat.
    Season with cilantro and onions.

For the jackfruit stuffing

  • Drain the water from the jackfruit tin.
  • In a bowl, mince the drained jackfruit with a fork and remove any hard portions.
    Season with the spices and half of the orange juice.
  • In a frying pan, heat the oil and saute the garlic, onions and jackfruit for 25-30 minutes till lightly browned.
    Take off heat and add the remaining orange juice and mix.
  • Warm the tortilla for a minute or two on a tava.
    Place 3-4 tbsp of the jackfruit filling in the centre of the tortilla and add a dollop or two of salsa and garnish with onions, cheese, lettuce and additional cilantro.

Note: For vegan tacos, omit the cheese.

For Jain tacos, omit the onions and garlic.

Meat eaters might enjoy adding fried strips of ¼ kg chicken breasts to the stuffing.

Those on a diabetic diet might consider swapping the tortillas for rotis or millet rotis.

ZELDA PANDE
