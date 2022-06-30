Recipe: Raya's Jackfruit Tacos

My niece Raya very capably and efficiently conjured up these delicious jackfruit tacos, based on a recipe by Jocelyn Ramirez, in a basic Airbnb kitchen we were staying at in the lovely San Ynez vineyard country.

In this recipe I have slightly altered the ingredients for the Indian palate.

Raya's Jackfruit Tacos

Ingredients

600 gm jackfruit, canned (1½ cans, available online)

8-9 pods garlic, minced

1 large onion, chopped

Oil

Juice of 1 orange

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

½ tsp hing or asafetida

1 tsp chilly flakes or more

½ tsp oregano powder

Pinch black pepper powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

Salt to taste

Cheese, grated

Salsa (please see recipe below)

Chopped onions, for garnish

Shredded lettuce for serving

Corn or flour tortillas

For the salsa

3 large ripe tomatoes

2 onions chopped

4 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

Salt

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Pinch jeera or cumin powder

2-3 chipotle chiles, available online

Method

For the salsa

Roast the tomatoes over a grill or in the oven till done and slightly charred.

Grind roasted tomatoes with the lemon juice, cumin, chiles and salt in a blender.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the ground tomato for 5 minutes or so till the colour changes.

Take off heat.

Season with cilantro and onions.

For the jackfruit stuffing

Drain the water from the jackfruit tin.

In a bowl, mince the drained jackfruit with a fork and remove any hard portions.

Season with the spices and half of the orange juice.

Season with the spices and half of the orange juice. In a frying pan, heat the oil and saute the garlic, onions and jackfruit for 25-30 minutes till lightly browned.

Take off heat and add the remaining orange juice and mix.

Take off heat and add the remaining orange juice and mix. Warm the tortilla for a minute or two on a tava.

Place 3-4 tbsp of the jackfruit filling in the centre of the tortilla and add a dollop or two of salsa and garnish with onions, cheese, lettuce and additional cilantro.

Note: For vegan tacos, omit the cheese.

For Jain tacos, omit the onions and garlic.

Meat eaters might enjoy adding fried strips of ¼ kg chicken breasts to the stuffing.

Those on a diabetic diet might consider swapping the tortillas for rotis or millet rotis.

