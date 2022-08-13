Recipe: Chef Sabya's Coconut Cream Pasta

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Coconut Cream Pasta is simple, quick and mast.

Chef Saby, who wears many hats -- food judge, teacher, television host, chef, hospitality consultant -- loves his chef topi best. When he cooks he has said, 'I like playing with textures and colours'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Coconut Cream Pasta

Serves: 2

Ingredients

320 gm cooked fusilli or spiral pasta (please see the note below on how to cook the pasta)

30 gm onion, finely chopped

6-10 pods garlic, minced, optional

200 gm coconut milk or coconut cream

60 gm walnuts, chopped + extra to garnish also chopped

Dash black pepper powder

Pinch salt

1 tsp soy sauce

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil or butter

Fresh herbs, like parsley, basil, to garnish

Method

Warm the olive oil or butter in a heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat.

If using butter, let it sizzle for a minute and then add the chopped onions, walnuts, minced garlic.

Add the soy sauce, and season with the pepper and the salt.

Cook for a few more minutes.

Take off heat.

Pour the coconut milk sauce over it.

Garnish with the chopped walnuts and fresh herbs.

Serve hot.

Editor's Note: Bring 4-5 cups of water to boil over high heat in a large saucepan.

Add 1 tsp salt and about 300 gm uncooked pasta.

Cook the pasta till just done -- ideally use a timer so it does not overcook.

Pasta packet instructions usually recommend the al dente timing.

Al dente means 'to the tooth' or pasta that has a bite to it -- not too soft, that is.

Well-made pasta always has a bite to it.

Drain the pasta in a colander or strainer and return to the saucepan.

Add 50 gm butter or 2 tbsp of the extra virgin olive oil, so it doesn't become dry or sticky.

Those on a gluten-free diet, should use gluten-free pasta, available online.

For Jain pasta, omit the garlic and onions and consider adding chopped leeks.

For added taste for non-veggies, add a few large prawns that have been pre-sauteed.

To up the spice, add a dash or two Tabasco or else 1 tsp chilly flakes. You might also consider adding 2 tbsp chopped green capsicum.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.