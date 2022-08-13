News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Chef Sabya's Coconut Cream Pasta

Recipe: Chef Sabya's Coconut Cream Pasta

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
August 13, 2022 12:54 IST
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Coconut Cream Pasta is simple, quick and mast.

Chef Saby, who wears many hats -- food judge, teacher, television host, chef, hospitality consultant -- loves his chef topi best. When he cooks he has said, 'I like playing with textures and colours'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Coconut Cream Pasta

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 320 gm cooked fusilli or spiral pasta (please see the note below on how to cook the pasta)
  • 30 gm onion, finely chopped
  • 6-10 pods garlic, minced, optional
  • 200 gm coconut milk or coconut cream
  • 60 gm walnuts, chopped + extra to garnish also chopped 
  • Dash black pepper powder
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil or butter
  • Fresh herbs, like parsley, basil, to garnish

Method

  • Warm the olive oil or butter in a heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat.
    If using butter, let it sizzle for a minute and then add the chopped onions, walnuts, minced garlic.
  • Lower heat and add the coconut milk.
    Add the soy sauce, and season with the pepper and the salt.
    Cook for a few more minutes.
    Take off heat.
  • Serve the cooked pasta in a bowl or plate or pasta bowl.
    Pour the coconut milk sauce over it.
    Garnish with the chopped walnuts and fresh herbs.
    Serve hot.

Editor's Note: Bring 4-5 cups of water to boil over high heat in a large saucepan.
Add 1 tsp salt and about 300 gm uncooked pasta.
Cook the pasta till just done -- ideally use a timer so it does not overcook.
Pasta packet instructions usually recommend the al dente timing.
Al dente means 'to the tooth' or pasta that has a bite to it -- not too soft, that is.
Well-made pasta always has a bite to it.
Drain the pasta in a colander or strainer and return to the saucepan.
Add 50 gm butter or 2 tbsp of the extra virgin olive oil, so it doesn't become dry or sticky.

Those on a gluten-free diet, should use gluten-free pasta, available online.

For Jain pasta, omit the garlic and onions and consider adding chopped leeks.

For added taste for non-veggies, add a few large prawns that have been pre-sauteed.

To up the spice, add a dash or two Tabasco or else 1 tsp chilly flakes. You might also consider adding 2 tbsp chopped green capsicum.

 

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
