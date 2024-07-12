Recipe: Cheryl's Cake Without Eggs, Butter, Milk

Cheryl Flanagan, a proud mother of two, has a special cake for you that doesn't need eggs or butter.

Her innovative dish was a result of her desire to cater to her vegan friends and it promises to bowl over your tastebuds while sticking to dietary preferences. "I wanted to make something that everyone can enjoy, and is delicious too," she explains. Thus, her Vegan Cake recipe was born.

"It's easy to make and delightful to eat," she adds and is creamy and rich even without butter.

Cheryl admits that her passion for cooking is a natural talent. The Flanagan family is a bunch of foodies and wonderful fragrances often waft out of Cheryl's cosy, pretty kitchen, that's not always so neat. "If you're not making a mess, you're not doing it right."

Her daughters, Danielle and Nicole, who she says are her fans. "Mum can make anything on the planet, and we just have to ask," says Danielle. Her husband David admires her cooking too.

Image used for representational purpose only.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com

Cheryl Flanagan's Vegan Cake

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1½ cup maida or all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 cup cold water

6 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp lemon juice or vinegar

Loaf cake pan

A little oil and flour for a greased, floured cake pan

Method

Preheat an oven to 175°C (350°F).

Grease and flour a cake pan.

Keep aside

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt.

Add the water, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, lemon juice/vinegar.

Mix until well combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool before serving.

Cheryl's Note: Sift the flour and sugar twice.

You can use lemon juice instead of vinegar.

Cheryl, a homemaker, lives in Goregaon, north west Mumbai.