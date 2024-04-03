Recipe: Shumaila's Rose Falooda

If you ever wanted to skip having Falooda just because it's loaded with calories, then you never came across this recipe.

Made with walnuts, which are blended with water to attain a creamy and milky texture, Shumila Chauhan's Rose Falooda is served with scoops of vanilla ice cream, but you can opt for the sugar-free variety to keep the dessert healthy.

She calls herself a 'blogger, foodie' who is 'experimenting everyday' and says, 'I have grown up on some of the best home-cooked meals that my mom would laboriously make for my brother, my father and me. My dad hardly ever cooks, but when he does he makes a mean spaghetti sauce and some pretty juicy and flavourful chicken kebabs'.

Rose Falooda

Serves: 2

Ingredients

¼ cup walnuts soaked in 1 cup water, overnight + extra for garnish, chopped

1 tsp rose syrup + 2-4 tbsp rose syrup for serving

2 tsp sabja or basil seeds, soaked in water

¼ cup falooda sev or vermicelli

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Dried rose petals, to garnish

4 cups water

2 tall glasses

Method

Transfer the soaked walnuts into a blender and blend into a rough crumbly texture.

Do not over blend, or it will become walnut butter.

Add 1 cup of the water and blend for another 2 minutes until the liquid is creamy and milky.

Add 1 tsp rose syrup, and blend again.

Refrigerate till ready to use.

Cook the falooda vermicelli as per the instructions on the packet.

Once cooked, take off heat and drain the excess water using a colander.

Rinse in cold water to stop the cooking, drain, and keep aside.

Add 2 tbsp of the soaked basil seeds.

Add a layer of the cooked falooda vermicelli.

Sprinkle some of the chopped walnuts.

Add the chilled rose walnut milk.

Scoop the vanilla ice cream on top.

Garnish with the rose petals and the remaining chopped walnuts.

Serve immediately.

Editor's Note: For sugar-free beverage, opt for sugar-free rose syrup, available online.

And for a vegan dessert, use a non-dairy ice cream.





Shumaila Chauhan is the creator of the food blog Novice Housewife.