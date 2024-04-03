News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Shumaila's Rose Falooda

Recipe: Shumaila's Rose Falooda

By SHUMAILA CHAUHAN
April 03, 2024 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If you ever wanted to skip having Falooda just because it's loaded with calories, then you never came across this recipe.

Made with walnuts, which are blended with water to attain a creamy and milky texture, Shumila Chauhan's Rose Falooda is served with scoops of vanilla ice cream, but you can opt for the sugar-free variety to keep the dessert healthy.

She calls herself a 'blogger, foodie' who is 'experimenting everyday' and says, 'I have grown up on some of the best home-cooked meals that my mom would laboriously make for my brother, my father and me. My dad hardly ever cooks, but when he does he makes a mean spaghetti sauce and some pretty juicy and flavourful chicken kebabs'.

Rose Falooda

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup walnuts soaked in 1 cup water, overnight + extra for garnish, chopped
  • 1 tsp rose syrup + 2-4 tbsp rose syrup for serving
  • 2 tsp sabja or basil seeds, soaked in water
  • ¼ cup falooda sev or vermicelli
  • 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
  • Dried rose petals, to garnish
  • 4 cups water
  • 2 tall glasses

Method

  • Transfer the soaked walnuts into a blender and blend into a rough crumbly texture.
    Do not over blend, or it will become walnut butter.
    Add 1 cup of the water and blend for another 2 minutes until the liquid is creamy and milky.
    Add 1 tsp rose syrup, and blend again.
    Refrigerate till ready to use.
  • In a saucepan, boil the remaining 3 cups water.
    Cook the falooda vermicelli as per the instructions on the packet.
    Once cooked, take off heat and drain the excess water using a colander.
    Rinse in cold water to stop the cooking, drain, and keep aside.
  • Add 1 to 2 tbsp of the rose syrup at the bottom of each glass.
    Add 2 tbsp of the soaked basil seeds.
    Add a layer of the cooked falooda vermicelli.
    Sprinkle some of the chopped walnuts.
    Add the chilled rose walnut milk.
    Scoop the vanilla ice cream on top.
    Garnish with the rose petals and the remaining chopped walnuts.
    Serve immediately.

Editor's Note: For sugar-free beverage, opt for sugar-free rose syrup, available online.

And for a vegan dessert, use a non-dairy ice cream.



Shumaila Chauhan is the creator of the food blog Novice Housewife.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHUMAILA CHAUHAN
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Kesar Pearls In Baked Yoghurt
Recipe: Kesar Pearls In Baked Yoghurt
Recipes: Healthy Carrot Laddoos...
Recipes: Healthy Carrot Laddoos...
Recipe: Raspberry Strawberry Trifle
Recipe: Raspberry Strawberry Trifle
'Didi contained Sandeshkhali well in time before BJP...'
'Didi contained Sandeshkhali well in time before BJP...'
Priyanka-Nick At Brother's Roka Ceremony
Priyanka-Nick At Brother's Roka Ceremony
'To get so much love from all over India
'To get so much love from all over India
LSG Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?
LSG Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?

More like this

Ramzan Recipe: Chocolate Dates

Ramzan Recipe: Chocolate Dates

Ramzan Recipe: Ganga Singh's Malpua

Ramzan Recipe: Ganga Singh's Malpua

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances