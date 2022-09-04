Recipe: Bethica Das' Watermelon Rind Shrikhand

Bethica Das's healthy combination of low-fat yoghurt with the white flesh of the watermelon rind creates a smooth, whipped fruit-based shrikhand that's a must try during Ganesh Utsav.

Food blogger and cookbook writer Bethica believes in food experimentation and hence her recipes, you will notice, have an inspired detour away from a standard preparation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Watermelon Rind Shrikhand

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 cups yoghurt

2 cups chopped white flesh of the watermelon rind or kalingar

1 tsp ghee

2-3 tbsp powdered sugar or icing sugar or to taste

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tsp kewra water or pandanus flower extract

Few strands kesar or saffron

Few chopped pieces watermelon fruit, deseeded

Chopped pistachios, to garnish

Dry rose petals, to garnish

Method

In a bowl, strain the yoghurt through a cheese cloth placed over a sieve.

Drain off the excess water.

Bring all the ends of the cloth together to make a potli(moneybag).

Tie the ends and place the bowl in the refrigerator overnight.

Cool.

Transfer into a blender and blend into a smooth paste.

Simmer till all the moisture has evaporated.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool.

Add the sugar, cardamom powder,kewra water.

Whisk well until smooth.

Add the saffron strands and mix again.

Refrigerate for a few hours and keep refrigerated till time to serve.

Editor's Note: Vegans should substitute regular yoghurt with vegan yoghurt.

For a sugar-free dessert, cut back on the watermelon garnish and substitute sugar with stevia powder.

Kewra essence has a very strong flavour and may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.