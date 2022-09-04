News
Recipe: Bethica Das' Watermelon Rind Shrikhand

Recipe: Bethica Das' Watermelon Rind Shrikhand

By BETHICA DAS
Last updated on: September 04, 2022 14:27 IST
Bethica Das's healthy combination of low-fat yoghurt with the white flesh of the watermelon rind creates a smooth, whipped fruit-based shrikhand that's a must try during Ganesh Utsav.

Food blogger and cookbook writer Bethica believes in food experimentation and hence her recipes, you will notice, have an inspired detour away from a standard preparation.

Have a look at Bethica Das' recipes here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Watermelon Rind Shrikhand

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups yoghurt
  • 2 cups chopped white flesh of the watermelon rind or kalingar
  • 1 tsp ghee
  • 2-3 tbsp powdered sugar or icing sugar or to taste
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 1 tsp kewra water or pandanus flower extract
  • Few strands kesar or saffron
  • Few chopped pieces watermelon fruit, deseeded
  • Chopped pistachios, to garnish
  • Dry rose petals, to garnish

Method

  • In a bowl, strain the yoghurt through a cheese cloth placed over a sieve.
    Drain off the excess water.
    Bring all the ends of the cloth together to make a potli(moneybag).
    Tie the ends and place the bowl in the refrigerator overnight.
  • Steam the watermelon rind flesh until soft.
    Cool.
    Transfer into a blender and blend into a smooth paste.
  • Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and add the paste.
    Simmer till all the moisture has evaporated.
    Take off heat and keep aside to cool.
  • In a bowl, combine the cooked watermelon rind paste and the hung yoghurt.
    Add the sugar, cardamom powder,kewra water.
    Whisk well until smooth.
    Add the saffron strands and mix again.
    Refrigerate for a few hours and keep refrigerated till time to serve.
  • To serve, spoon the shrikhand into individual bowls and garnish with the chopped pistachios, chopped watermelon. dry rose petals.

Editor's Note: Vegans should substitute regular yoghurt with vegan yoghurt.

For a sugar-free dessert, cut back on the watermelon garnish and substitute sugar with stevia powder.

Kewra essence has a very strong flavour and may not be everyone's cup of tea.

 

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

BETHICA DAS
