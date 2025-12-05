Recipe: Bethica's Red Dragon Fruit Peda

Mathura's pedas are legendary.

Bethica Das set out to make pedas but decided on a fruit-flavoured version. Unusually, she used red dragon fruit and says they turned out quite yummy.

"The recipe is very simple with very few ingredients, but the end product is just amazing and mouthwatering. They are visually very attractive with their vibrant dark pink/red colour," says Bethica.

Semolina, milk, milk powder, one piece of the fruit, sugar go into her Red Dragon Fruit Pedas.

Based in Sharjah, Bethica cooks Bengali, South Indian, international dishes.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Red Dragon Fruit Peda

Makes: 15-20 pieces

Ingredients

1 red dragon fruit, pureed

2 tbsp ghee

½ cup suji or rava or semolina

¼ cup white or brown sugar

¼ cup milk powder

½ tsp elaichi or cardamom powder

½ cup milk

1-2 tbsp chopped almonds/pistachios

Method