Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Bethica's Red Dragon Fruit Peda

Recipe: Bethica's Red Dragon Fruit Peda

By BETHICA DAS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 05, 2025 12:36 IST

Mathura's pedas are legendary.

Bethica Das set out to make pedas but decided on a fruit-flavoured version. Unusually, she used red dragon fruit and says they turned out quite yummy.

"The recipe is very simple with very few ingredients, but the end product is just amazing and mouthwatering. They are visually very attractive with their vibrant dark pink/red colour," says Bethica.

Semolina, milk, milk powder, one piece of the fruit, sugar go into her Red Dragon Fruit Pedas.

Based in Sharjah, Bethica cooks Bengali, South Indian, international dishes.

peda

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Red Dragon Fruit Peda

Makes: 15-20 pieces

Ingredients

  • 1 red dragon fruit, pureed
  • 2 tbsp ghee
  • ½ cup suji or rava or semolina
  • ¼ cup white or brown sugar
  • ¼ cup milk powder
  • ½ tsp elaichi or cardamom powder
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1-2 tbsp chopped almonds/pistachios

Method

  • Warm 1 tbsp of the ghee in a frying pan or a kadhai, over low heat and add the semolina.
    Roast over gentle heat for 2–3 minutes, or until light golden.
    Pour in the dragon fruit purée and add the cardamom, brown sugar.
    Combine well and keep stirring, over low heat, until the mixture dries out.
    Add the milk and cook until it is almost absorbed but still slightly moist.
    Mix in the milk powder and the remaining ghee.
    Continue cooking until the mixture comes together like soft dough.
    Take off heat and leave to cool a little.
  • Pinch off small portions and shape them into round pedas.
    Press to make a slight dip in the centre with your fingertip and fill it with the chopped pistachios and/or almonds.
  • Serve immediately or store in an air-tight container in the fridge.
 
BETHICA DAS
