Recipe: Bethica's Chicken Kasundi

Bethica Das' Kasundi Chicken is pungent and will really hit the spot for lovers of the traditional Bengali mustard condiment.

The Sharjah-based food blogger used bottled kasundi paste to make the dish. But if you do not have any on hand, she suggests "add some homemade ground mustard paste. The end result is a yummy chicken gravy which can be relished with steamed rice, plain biryani, pulao, jeera rice, chappatis, parathas or naans."

Bethica, who lives in the UAE with her husband, a senior lecturer, also once lived in South India and cooks plenty of South Indan food with great elan, as well as her native Bengali fare. This chicken curry has strong Bengali accents.

Kasundi Chicken

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 gm chicken, curry cut

1 cup yoghurt

2-3 tbsp kasundi or bottled Bengali mustard paste

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp red chilly powder

1 tbsp roasted dhaniya-jeera powder or coriander-cumin powder

2 + 2 tbsp mustard oil

2 tej pattas or bay leaves

1 inch-piece dalcheeni or cinnamon stick

2-3 green elaichi or cardamom

4-5 lavang or cloves

1 large onion, chopped

Water

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Chopped green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro, for garnish

Method

In a bowl, combine the chicken with the ginger-garlic paste, yoghurt, 2 tbsp of the mustard oil, kasundi and all the masala powders.

Mix well and let it marinate overnight or for a minimum of 3 hours.

Mix well and let it marinate overnight or for a minimum of 3 hours. Heat the remaining mustard oil in a kadhai or saucepan.

Add the bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves.

Saute for a few seconds.

Add the chopped onion and fry till light brown.

Add the marinated chicken and cook, covered over medium heat till dry.

Add ½ cup water and let it continue to simmer, covered, till the gravy thickens to a desired consistency and the chicken is cooked.

Garnish with the green dhaniya.

Serve hot with steamed rice, jeera rice, plain biryani, pulao or any Indian bread.

Editor's Note: Vegetarians can consider replacing the chicken with paneer and follow all the same steps to make a tasty Paneer Kasundi

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do have a look her recipes here.