Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Jackfruit Masala

Recipe: Jackfruit Masala

By AMUL TAMBOLI
February 16, 2024 12:39 IST
Professor Amul Tamboli from Pune is a passionate cook.

The Jackfruit Masala is one of his most-loved recipes and extremely popular in the staff room.

Raw jackfruit is used to make this dish that goes well with rice, chappatis and bhakris. The jackfruit chunks have a meat-like texture, and this curry is a great substitute for people avoiding chicken and mutton.

Jackfruit Masala

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 white raw jackfruit, drained and rinsed
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 green chillies, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • ½ cup yoghurt
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • Pinch hing or asafoetida
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ¼ cup cooking oil
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
  • Fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves for garnish

Method

  • Heat the oil in a saucepan.
    Add the cumin seeds, hing, mustard seeds.
    Let the spices splutter.
    Add the finely chopped onions and saute till golden brown.
    Add the ginger-garlic paste and the green chillies.
    Saute for a couple of minutes until the raw smell disappears.
    Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until soft, and the oil starts to separate.
    Add the turmeric powder, red chilly powder, coriander powder, salt.
    Mix well and cook for a few minutes more.
    Add the drained and rinsed jackfruit pieces.
    Mix them with the masala.
    Whisk the yoghurt and add in.
    Stir continuously to blend the yoghurt with the masala.
    Cover the pan and let it cook over low heat for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
    Sprinkle in the garam masala and mix well.
    Cook for an additional 5 minutes.
    Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.
    Serve it with rice, chappatis or bhakris.

AMUL TAMBOLI
