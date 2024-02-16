Recipe: Jackfruit Masala

Professor Amul Tamboli from Pune is a passionate cook.

The Jackfruit Masala is one of his most-loved recipes and extremely popular in the staff room.

Raw jackfruit is used to make this dish that goes well with rice, chappatis and bhakris. The jackfruit chunks have a meat-like texture, and this curry is a great substitute for people avoiding chicken and mutton.

Jackfruit Masala

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 white raw jackfruit, drained and rinsed

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

½ cup yoghurt

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

Pinch hing or asafoetida

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

¼ cup cooking oil

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves for garnish

Method