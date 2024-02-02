Recipe: Hitesh's Chicken Kofta Curry

I have always been a fan of koftas.

Be it of lauki or flavour-packed chicken or mutton koftas. There's something about these meaty balls dunked in a rich curry that I can't explain.

For my Chicken Kofta Curry, I have used minced chicken for the tender meatballs, along with a medley of spices and masala powders for a desi-inspired flavour.

Pureed tomato sets the base for the bold, vibrant curry, that goes well with parathas and jeera rice.

Chicken Kofta Curry

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

400 gm chicken kheema or minced chicken

1 egg white

10-12 garlic pods, peeled

2 inch-piece ginger, peeled + 1 extra tbsp julienned ginger for garnish

5-6 green chillies, roughly chopped

2 tsp haldi or tumeric powder

2 tsp red chilly powder

2 tsp garam masala

2 tsp dhania or coriander powder

¾ cup yoghurt, whisked

5-6 pudina or mint leaves, chopped

2 tbsp ghee

4 onions, diced + 1 tbsp chopped onion

4 tomatoes

2 tej pattas or bay leaves

5-6 lavang or cloves

2 green elaichi or cardamom

8-10 black peppercorns

½ inch-piece dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 tsp kasuri methi or dry fenugreek leaves

Oil to deep-fry the koftas + extra 2 tbsp

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Handful green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped

Water

Method