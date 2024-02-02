Recipe: Hitesh's Chicken Kofta Curry

I have always been a fan of koftas.
Be it of lauki or flavour-packed chicken or mutton koftas. There's something about these meaty balls dunked in a rich curry that I can't explain.
For my Chicken Kofta Curry, I have used minced chicken for the tender meatballs, along with a medley of spices and masala powders for a desi-inspired flavour.
Pureed tomato sets the base for the bold, vibrant curry, that goes well with parathas and jeera rice.
Chicken Kofta Curry
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 400 gm chicken kheema or minced chicken
- 1 egg white
- 10-12 garlic pods, peeled
- 2 inch-piece ginger, peeled + 1 extra tbsp julienned ginger for garnish
- 5-6 green chillies, roughly chopped
- 2 tsp haldi or tumeric powder
- 2 tsp red chilly powder
- 2 tsp garam masala
- 2 tsp dhania or coriander powder
- ¾ cup yoghurt, whisked
- 5-6 pudina or mint leaves, chopped
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 4 onions, diced + 1 tbsp chopped onion
- 4 tomatoes
- 2 tej pattas or bay leaves
- 5-6 lavang or cloves
- 2 green elaichi or cardamom
- 8-10 black peppercorns
- ½ inch-piece dalcheeni or cinnamon
- 1 tsp kasuri methi or dry fenugreek leaves
- Oil to deep-fry the koftas + extra 2 tbsp
- Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
- Handful green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped
- Water
Method
- Using a blender or mortar and pestle, make a paste of the peeled garlic pods, ginger and the green chillies.
Reserve ½ of the paste for the koftas and the remaining can be used in the curry.
- In a bowl, add the minced chicken, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp of the turmeric powder, 1 tsp of the red chilly powder, 1 tsp of the coriander powder, 1 tsp of the garam masala, ½ of the ginger-garlic-green chilly paste, ½ of the chopped mint and the coriander leaves, egg white and 2 tbsp of the chopped onions.
- Mix well and keep it aside for 5 minutes.
Make 12-14 medium-sized, about 1 inch-diameter, kofta balls of the mixture.
- Heat the oil in a large kadhai or frying pan over medium heat.
Deep fry the kofta, in batches, until golden brown.
Drain from the oil and keep aside.
- Blend the tomatoes in a mixer to get a puree.
Keep aside.
- In a kadhai, add the ghee and 2 tbsp oil.
Add the whole spices.
Add the diced onions and the remaining ginger-garlic-green chilly paste.
Fry the onions until golden brown.
Add the tomato puree.
Bring it to a boil for 10 minutes over medium heat.
Reduce the heat and add the whisked yoghurt, remaining turmeric powder, remaining red chilly powder, remaining coriander powder, remaining garam masala, remaining salt and mix well.
Let it boil for another 5 minutes over medium heat.
Add the water. -- don't make the curry too watery.
Add the kofta and let it cook for another 5 minutes.
Add the remaining chopped coriander leaves, the remaining mint leaves and the kasuri methi.
Garnish with the julienned ginger.
Serve hot with parathas or jeera rice.