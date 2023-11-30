News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Mayur's Chicken Hariyali

Recipe: Mayur's Chicken Hariyali

By MAYUR SANAP
November 30, 2023 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mayur Sanap's Chicken Hariyali is packed with coriander and mint and makes for a hearty mid-week meal.

It can be made in advance and refrigerated for busy days.

The same recipe can be used to make a delicious Hariyali Paneer.

Chicken Hariyali

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For the marination

  • 1 cup birasta or thinly sliced, crispy deep-fried onions
  • 1 cup fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, with the leaves and stems
  • ¾ cup fresh pudina or mint leaves
  • 2 dark green chillies
  • 3 light green chillies
  • ½ cup dahi or yoghurt

For the curry

  • 750 gm chicken, curry cut pieces, thoroughly washed and cleaned
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 3 lavang or cloves
  • 3 green elaichi or cardamom
  • 1 badi elaichi or black cardamom
  • ½-inch stick of dalcheeni or cinnamon
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 1 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp
  • Water

Method

  • Combine the fried onions, coriander and mint leaves, green chillies, yoghurt in a mixer jar.
    Blend to a smooth paste.
    Pour this mixture in a bowl.
    Add the chicken pieces and mix well.
    Let the chicken marinate for at least 1 hour.
    It would be best to let it marinate overnight, but make sure you keep it in the refrigerator.
  • Heat the oil in a kadhai or frying pan over medium heat.
    Add the whole spices and fry for 15 seconds.
    Add the ginger-garlic paste and saute until the raw smell disappears.
    Add the marinated chicken and increase the heat to high.
    Let it fry for 5 minutes.
    Add the masala powders, except the garam masala and the kasuri methi.
    Add the salt.
    Cook the chicken for 7-8 minutes over medium heat.
    Add about 1½ cups water and cover.
    Allow it to cook over low heat for 15-20 minutes.
    Add the kasuri methi and garam masala.
    Stir the gravy and let it simmer for 2 minutes.
    Take off heat and serve hot with chapatis or steamed rice.

Editor's Note: For a paneer version, simply marinate 500 gm cubes of paneer in the green paste and proceed with the rest of the recipe. Fry the paneer a little more carefully so the pieces do not crumble.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Village-Style Bamboo Chicken
Recipe: Village-Style Bamboo Chicken
Recipe: Chicken Kofta Yoghurt Kadhi
Recipe: Chicken Kofta Yoghurt Kadhi
Recipe: Kosha Mangsho
Recipe: Kosha Mangsho
4 cos draw highest flows on US retirement fund switch
4 cos draw highest flows on US retirement fund switch
'Religion Can Be The GPS Of Your Life'
'Religion Can Be The GPS Of Your Life'
MoSha Have Left Nothing To Chance
MoSha Have Left Nothing To Chance
Coming On OTT This December
Coming On OTT This December

More like this

Recipe: Chef Gaurav's Saoji Chicken

Recipe: Chef Gaurav's Saoji Chicken

Recipe: Green Coriander Chicken Curry

Recipe: Green Coriander Chicken Curry

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances