Recipe: Mayur's Chicken Hariyali

Mayur Sanap's Chicken Hariyali is packed with coriander and mint and makes for a hearty mid-week meal.

It can be made in advance and refrigerated for busy days.

The same recipe can be used to make a delicious Hariyali Paneer.

Chicken Hariyali

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For the marination

1 cup birasta or thinly sliced, crispy deep-fried onions

1 cup fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, with the leaves and stems

¾ cup fresh pudina or mint leaves

2 dark green chillies

3 light green chillies

½ cup dahi or yoghurt

For the curry

750 gm chicken, curry cut pieces, thoroughly washed and cleaned

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

3 lavang or cloves

3 green elaichi or cardamom

1 badi elaichi or black cardamom

½-inch stick of dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Water

Method

Combine the fried onions, coriander and mint leaves, green chillies, yoghurt in a mixer jar.

Blend to a smooth paste.

Pour this mixture in a bowl.

Add the chicken pieces and mix well.

Let the chicken marinate for at least 1 hour.

It would be best to let it marinate overnight, but make sure you keep it in the refrigerator.

Add the whole spices and fry for 15 seconds.

Add the ginger-garlic paste and saute until the raw smell disappears.

Add the marinated chicken and increase the heat to high.

Let it fry for 5 minutes.

Add the masala powders, except the garam masala and the kasuri methi.

Add the salt.

Cook the chicken for 7-8 minutes over medium heat.

Add about 1½ cups water and cover.

Allow it to cook over low heat for 15-20 minutes.

Add the kasuri methi and garam masala.

Stir the gravy and let it simmer for 2 minutes.

Take off heat and serve hot with chapatis or steamed rice.

Editor's Note: For a paneer version, simply marinate 500 gm cubes of paneer in the green paste and proceed with the rest of the recipe. Fry the paneer a little more carefully so the pieces do not crumble.