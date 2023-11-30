Recipe: Mayur's Chicken Hariyali

Mayur Sanap's Chicken Hariyali is packed with coriander and mint and makes for a hearty mid-week meal.
It can be made in advance and refrigerated for busy days.
The same recipe can be used to make a delicious Hariyali Paneer.
Chicken Hariyali
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
For the marination
- 1 cup birasta or thinly sliced, crispy deep-fried onions
- 1 cup fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, with the leaves and stems
- ¾ cup fresh pudina or mint leaves
- 2 dark green chillies
- 3 light green chillies
- ½ cup dahi or yoghurt
For the curry
- 750 gm chicken, curry cut pieces, thoroughly washed and cleaned
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 3 lavang or cloves
- 3 green elaichi or cardamom
- 1 badi elaichi or black cardamom
- ½-inch stick of dalcheeni or cinnamon
- 1 tsp red chilly powder
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin powder
- 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
- 1 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp
- Water
Method
- Combine the fried onions, coriander and mint leaves, green chillies, yoghurt in a mixer jar.
Blend to a smooth paste.
Pour this mixture in a bowl.
Add the chicken pieces and mix well.
Let the chicken marinate for at least 1 hour.
It would be best to let it marinate overnight, but make sure you keep it in the refrigerator.
- Heat the oil in a kadhai or frying pan over medium heat.
Add the whole spices and fry for 15 seconds.
Add the ginger-garlic paste and saute until the raw smell disappears.
Add the marinated chicken and increase the heat to high.
Let it fry for 5 minutes.
Add the masala powders, except the garam masala and the kasuri methi.
Add the salt.
Cook the chicken for 7-8 minutes over medium heat.
Add about 1½ cups water and cover.
Allow it to cook over low heat for 15-20 minutes.
Add the kasuri methi and garam masala.
Stir the gravy and let it simmer for 2 minutes.
Take off heat and serve hot with chapatis or steamed rice.
Editor's Note: For a paneer version, simply marinate 500 gm cubes of paneer in the green paste and proceed with the rest of the recipe. Fry the paneer a little more carefully so the pieces do not crumble.