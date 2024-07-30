News
Recipe: Bethica's Black Rice Idlis

By BETHICA DAS
July 30, 2024 16:29 IST
Why are blue and purple foods consider healthy?

Foods that are of dark blue or purple colour are so because of pigments called anthocyanins, which have a role in safeguarding your body's cells from harm, according to WebMD.com. Additionally, anthocyanins have been found to help prevent the onset of various cardiovascular diseases and bring about a reduction of inflammation.

Black rice belongs to this family of purple and blue nutrients and elevates the taste of any dish with its nuttiness.

"It is a great substitute to normal white rice," says Bethica Das whose Black Rice Idlis are soft and spongy and go well with coconut chutney and sambar.

"Besides breakfast," says Bethica, "the idlis can also be served for brunch, dinner or packed for a lunch box meal."

Black Rice Idlis

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw black rice
  • 1/3 cup urad dal or black lentil
  • ½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds
  • 1½ tsp salt
  • Water
  • Oil to grease the idli moulds

Method

  • Wash, rinse and soak the black rice in water overnight.
  • Wash, rinse and soak the urad dal separately, with the fenugreek seeds in water overnight.
  • The following morning, drain off the excess water and grind the soaked black rice, urad dal and the fenugreek seeds together, in a mixer, to a medium coarse mixture.
    The batter should be of pouring consistency and add some water while grinding it.
    Add the salt and let the batter ferment for 6 to 8 hours.
    Once the batter is ready, adjust the consistency by adding more water if needed.
  • Generously grease the moulds of an idli maker and spoon the batter into the moulds.
  • In a deep saucepan or a large pressure cooker (don't use the whistle), add about 2 cups water.
    Heat till the water begins to boil slightly.
    Place the filled idli maker into the saucepan, or pressure cooker, gently and cover.
    Steam the idlis for about 15 minutes.
    The idlis are ready when a wooden toothpick or skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
    Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

BETHICA DAS
