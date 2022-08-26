Recipe: Bethica's Aam Shorshe Potol

The slow-cooked, Bengali-style Aam Shorshe Potol by Bethica Das is an easy way to make the 'boring' parval or pointed gourd taste exponentially better.

The paste of mustard and raw mango, along with coconut plus red chillies, adds a rush of flavours to this vegetable dish that can be savoured with steamed rice and a fish curry.

Bethica loves to add a novel touch to mainstay regional preparations without taking away from the authenticity of the dishes.

Her recipes are simple, fuss-free and perfect for people who don't like spending hours in their kitchen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Aam Shorshe Potol

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

8-10 parvals or pointed gourd, roughly peeled or scraped and cut into half lengthwise

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 onion, chopped

2-3 garlic pods, chopped

2-3 tbsp green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped + extra to garnish

1 tsp kalonji or nigella seeds

3-4 dry red chillies, soaked in water for 20-30 minutes

2 tbsp fresh grated coconut

1 small kairi or green mango, chopped

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp rai or mustard seeds

Salt to taste

Water

Method

Marinate the parval with the turmeric, salt, chopped onion, garlic, coriander leaves for 10 minutes.

Grind the mustard seeds, chopped mango, grated coconut, soaked dry red chilies into a smooth paste.

Keep aside.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan or kadhai and add the nigella seeds.

Add the marinated parwal and cook covered over low heat till done.

Keep stirring at intervals and sprinkle water as and when needed.

Then add the ground paste and give it a toss.

Cover and cook for 1-2 minutes more.

Take off heat and keep it covered for 2-3 minutes.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with hot steamed rice or chapattis and a fish curry.

Editor's Note: If you are unable to find green mango, use some pieces of mango pickle.

This parval pairs well with a fish curry. Try Swarupa Dutt's Maachher Kaalia.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.