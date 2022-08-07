News
Recipe: Kasundi Begun Pora or Bharta

By BETHICA DAS
Last updated on: August 07, 2022 14:44 IST
Began Pora is quite similar to north Indian bharta or roasted began/eggplant, but the addition of mustard oil makes it a typical delicacy of Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

In her Kasundi Began Pora, Bethica Das takes the mustard a level higher and also adds kasundi or Bengali mustard sauce.

Das, a banker for many long years, is now onto her second career -- food blogging. Her speciality is creating a new recipe out of a time-tested traditional dish with the addition of a different ingredient or technique of preparation.

Presentation is rather key according to her: 'I believe in the phrase that you eat with your eyes first'. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Kasundi Begun Pora

Serves: 2-3

  • 1 large brinjal or eggplant
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 green chillies, chopped
  • 2-3 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tsp red chilly flakes
  • 1-2 tbsp mustard oil
  • 2-3 tbsp kasundi or Bengali mustard sauce 

Method

  • Make a slit in the eggplant halfway through till the stalk without ripping it apart.
    Smear some oil on the eggplant and roast over medium heat till it is charred on all sides.
  • When cool enough to handle, peel off the charred skin and mash well.
    Mix with the rest of the ingredients listed above. 
    Serve with hot steamed rice, chapattis or naans or parathas.

Editor's Note: You might considered adding 1 pod crushed garlic or 1 small potato, roasted and mashed.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

BETHICA DAS
