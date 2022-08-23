News
Recipe: Sugar-Free Ragi Modaks

By KUSHKANT TRIPATHI
Last updated on: August 23, 2022 13:43 IST
Have you started planning your menu for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Will you be making only modaks and chaklis? Or are you planning to add a fusion accent to your festive menu?

Experiment with Kushkant Tripathi's Ragi Modaks that are gluten and sugar free.

Stuffed with dates, figs and fresh grated coconut, they make for a healthy treat.

Tripathi earned his hotel management degree at the IHM, Hajipur, Bihar, and has 13 years of experience in F&B. He has worked with both the Oberoi and Taj chains of hotels.

Photograph: Intercontinental, Mumbai

Ragi Modak

Servings: 10-12

Ingredients

  • 10-15 pieces of rose petals + extra to garnish
  • 10-15 hibiscus flower petals
  • 3 figs, chopped
  • 3 seedless dates, chopped
  • 2 gm kesar or saffron
  • 50 gm grated fresh coconut
  • 100 gm ragi flour
  • 200 gm rice flour
  • Pinch elaichi or green cardamom powder
  • 300 ml water
  • A banana leaf
  • Oil for greasing banana leaves

Method

  • Boil the water in a saucepan.
    Add a few of the saffron strands, 5-7 pieces shredded rose and hibiscus petals to the boiling water.
    Boil till it releases a bright red colour.
    Take off heat and add the rice flour.
    Mix well.
    Add the ragi flour and mix again till you get a dough-like consistency.
    Rest for 10 minutes.
  • For the stuffing, add the chopped figs, chopped dates, grated coconut, the remaining rose and hibiscus petals, the remaining saffron and the cardamom powder to a small saucepan.
    Mix well.
    Place the saucepan over medium heat and lightly roast the ingredients for 5 minutes.
    Take off and set aside.
  • Take a bit of dough and roll into a ball, 2 inches in diameter.
    With a rolling pin, roll out the ball as thin as possible into a round shape.
    Add 1 tsp stuffing in the center and pinch the ends to form pleats.
    Slowly seal the pleats and pinch the top to close the opening.
    Repeat the process with the remaining dough.
  • Place a steamer in a large saucepan filled with water.
    Line the steamer with a banana leaf and grease with oil.
    Place the modaks and steam for 10 minutes.
    Take out of the steamer and garnish with rose petals and saffron.
    Serve hot.

Editor's Note: Those on a diabetic diet may substitute rice flour with brown rice flour, which can purchased online.

Serving the modaks with a dot of ghee on each will make them more delicious.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy: Kushkant Tripathi/Instagram

Kushkant Tripathi is the director of food and beverage at the Intercontinental, Mumbai.

 

KUSHKANT TRIPATHI
