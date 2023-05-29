Recipe: Ameya's Stuffed Pomfret

All photographs and video: Kind courtesy Ameya Warty

My 10 year old is a self-appointed food critic. Sometimes, I think this little foodie monster has been created by her father who loves to cook.

Among my foodie friends, she's famous as Choti Malkin. And then there's the equally famous Badi Malkin -- her mom and my wife -- who is rather hard to please when it comes to non-vegetarian food, which, folks, happens to be the forte of this banda who loves to cook.

When faced with the challenge of pleasing them both, I have a few recipes that serve as my saviours. One of them is Stuffed Pomfret, the dish I am going to cook for you today.

Both my gals love it, which makes it a sure-shot winner in my book. em>Mere do anmol ratan relish it in silence and then spread on the bed like chaadars for their siestas, much to the satisfaction of this papa chef.

Stuffed pomfret is an all-time favourite in the Warty home. You can pair it with dal and rice or simply have it as a meal by itself. Coconut, coriander and chillies blend together into a soft filling that perfectly balances with a fish that is crisp on the outside.

Try it once and I guarantee that you will definitely be making it again.

This recipe is best made using coconut oil, but if that is a taste you don't like, you can use any oil of your preference.

Stuffed Pomfret

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 medium-sized pomfrets

2 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about ¾ tsp

For the stuffing

1 cup freshly-grated desiccated coconut

5-6 green chillies

1 small bunch green dhania or coriander or cilantro

Juice of 1 limbu or lemon

1 tsp sugar

Water

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

For coating the fish

½ cup jada rava or coarse semolina

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp Malvani masala, optional, available for purchase online

Salt to taste, about a pinch or 2

For frying

Coconut oil or any oil of your choice -- you will need about 4-5 tsp per pomfret

For serving

Wedges of limbu or lemon

Slices of onion

Method

For cleaning and marinating the fish

Clean the pomfrets and remove the fins near the gills.

Make a slit from the gills to the tail.

The slit should be just halfway through and not pierce either end.

Run the knife though the slits -- remember to do it parallel to the centre bone -- and create a pocket.

Ensure you don't pierce the fish through the top or all the way to the other side.

Use your fingers to deepen the pockets on both sides by lightly pushing them inwards.

Clean out the area under the gills as shown in the video and wash the fish under running water.

Repeat this process with the rest of the pomfrets.

Rub the outside of each fish with the salt-turmeric mixture.

Let the pomfrets marinate for 20 minutes.

For the stuffing

Grind the desiccated coconut, green chillies, lemon juice, coriander, sugar into coarse paste using a minimum amount of water.

Take a tbsp or more of this stuffing mixture and gently fill the pockets made in the pomfrets.

Press it in lightly so the entire pocket is filled evenly.

Remember not to over-stuff the fish otherwise the stuffing will spill out while frying.

Turn the fish over and repeat the stuffing process.

Tie the fish with a thread as shown in the video.

Repeat the process for the rest of the pomfrets.

For the coating

Mix together the jada rawa, red chilly powder, Malvani masala, salt.

Be gentle with the salt; remember, you already have it on the fish and in the stuffing.

For frying

In a frying pan, spread 1 tsp coconut oil evenly and heat over low heat.

Meanwhile, coat the pomfret evenly with the semolina mixture.

Tap lightly to dust off the excess coating.

Repeat for the rest of the pomfrets.

Spread 2 tsp oil evenly over the fish.

Shallow fry for 3-4 minutes over medium heat till the coating turns golden and crisp.

Flip so the fish cooks on the other side as well.

Drain onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Cut off the threads.

Repeat the process for the rest of the pomfrets.

Or with hot rice and a lovingly-prepared bowl of dal.

Watch Ameya making this yummy recipe.

Ameya is a doting dad and a passionate chef. Cooking is like therapy for him and he jumps at every opportunity he can find to cook. And if he does not find the opportunity, he simply creates it :) He shares his recipes on his YouTube channel, Oh My Food! Kitchen.