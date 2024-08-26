News
Mumbai's Favourite God Arrives

Mumbai's Favourite God Arrives

By REDIFF NEWS
August 26, 2024 11:30 IST
Some more glimpses of Lord Ganesha as The God Of New Beginnings arrives in different localities of Mumbai.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the grandest Hindu festival in Mumbai, begins on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Devotees from across the city donate generously to Sarvajanik Mandals who use the funds to create stunning pandal decorations and elaborate Ganesha idols.

These idols are usually bought prior to Ganesh Chaturthi for installation in the pandals.

 

IMAGE: North Mumbai Cha Raja. Photographs: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Left: Fort Cha Maharaja; Right: Bal Ganesh, Kalachowki.

 

IMAGE: Grant Road Cha Mahaganpati, Lokmanya Tilak Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal.

 

IMAGE: Devotees with the Mulund Cha Vignaharta.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
