Dallas to Ratnagiri: Ganpati Bappa Morya

Readers send in their Ganpati pictures.

Ashish Dwivedi, from Dallas, USA, says, "Ganesh Chaturthi is an exciting time for us starting with picking the best idol (my daughters Aarna and Aarika love this part) to celebrating with family & friends.

'We do a big get together where everyone prepares prasad/bhog and we all do aarti together.

"It's time to say goodbye to Ganesha but we will be back again next year !!!! Here are the pictures." Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Pravat Mohapatra offers marigolds to Lord Ganesha.

Apoorva Sakurkar's Lord Ganesha -- the Sakurkars live in Worli, central Mumbai -- sits on a paper lotus. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Arun B Ghag from Turambav, Ratnagiri district, sent in this photo of his Lord Ganesha.

This picture came from Anant K Patole of Wadgoav, Ratnagiri.

Deepak S Patole from Worli offers Lord Ganesha fruits.

This is the Ganesha at the Baal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Worli.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com