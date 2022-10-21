Shamita, Ananya, Tara! Who's The Prettiest?

Ananya, Tara, Malaika and Genelia all worked their magic on the ramp at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

But which of these celebs took your breath away?

Take the poll given below and vote for your favourite.

IMAGE: At times, you just throw in the wildest prints and end up creating a new mood board.

Going by the looks of it, Shamita Shetty did have a lot of fun turning showstopper for Rina Dhaka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Anushka Ranjan dialled up the glam quotient in a cutout embellished gown with an impeccable fit.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Alaya F dressed for the runway while maintaining her hotness quotient. She wore the jacket like a train, swaying it in style.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ananya Panday basked under the spotlight in a delightfully cute blazer dress.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh's printed grey skirt could have looked too serious, but the playful black poncho lends it a fun touch.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: One can never go wrong with florals, black and an off-the-shoulder, believes Tara Sutaria.



But Sobhita Dhulipala did it and no one could fault her.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: It isn't easy to carry a keypad on the ramp and make it look like a natural pairing with a tie-dye skirt and crochet top.But Sobhita Dhulipala did it and no one could fault her.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh went for the kill as she explored her wild side in an Afro punk look.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: An embellished tulle dress with waist cutouts? Yes please, says Diana Penty.



Rhea Chakraborty's outfit is all about flower power.

The pink heels and dotted eyeliner are great examples of how a pop of colour can make the difference.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: If you want a fun way to wear florals, look no further.Rhea Chakraborty's outfit is all about flower power.The pink heels and dotted eyeliner are great examples of how a pop of colour can make the difference.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Malaika Arora made a showstopping entry in all-blue outfit inspired by the night sky.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Gauahar Khan's asymmetrical dress and pale blue bodice synced together in perfect harmony.

Take the poll and let us know which showstopper gets your vote.