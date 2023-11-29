News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mishikka's Ready To Have Some Fun!

Mishikka's Ready To Have Some Fun!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 29, 2023 11:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pretty is a word that has a permanent place in Mishikka Chaurasia's dictionary.

Even in winter, she is 'living that Pretty Summer Girl vibe to the fullest'.

As far as fashion is concerned, says the Anari Is Backk actor, she is 'not high maintenance' but just low effort.

She can send hearts racing in a swimsuit, charm in her teeny-weeny separates and make boys swoon in all-blue.

Mishikka will be seen next in Mafia Queen.

IMAGE: Cute or not? Mishikka stays cool in green but keeps her nails blue. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Mishikka Chaurasia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She embraces her free-spirited nature in adorable shorts and a cropped top.   

 

IMAGE: She uses blue to drive your blues away!

 

IMAGE: When you want your denim dress to look super-cute...

 

IMAGE: Move over pink, green has finally found its sweet spot in Mishikka's wardrobe. 

 

IMAGE: Wearing a gorgeous red, she makes heads turn as she sizzles by the pool.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Sonakshi In The Mood For Shaadi?
Is Sonakshi In The Mood For Shaadi?
Meet Taapsee's Puchi
Meet Taapsee's Puchi
Prasanna, Bahut Cute Ho Tum!
Prasanna, Bahut Cute Ho Tum!
Indian student charged with killing 3 of family in US
Indian student charged with killing 3 of family in US
H-1B visa renewal programme to start in Dec
H-1B visa renewal programme to start in Dec
Want To Be A Drone Pilot? Read This
Want To Be A Drone Pilot? Read This
Diwali came a fortnight late for rescued workers' kin
Diwali came a fortnight late for rescued workers' kin

More like this

Who's This Girl Who's Wooing The Sea?

Who's This Girl Who's Wooing The Sea?

Simply Beautiful, Rinku!

Simply Beautiful, Rinku!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances