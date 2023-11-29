Mishikka's Ready To Have Some Fun!

Pretty is a word that has a permanent place in Mishikka Chaurasia's dictionary.

Even in winter, she is 'living that Pretty Summer Girl vibe to the fullest'.

As far as fashion is concerned, says the Anari Is Backk actor, she is 'not high maintenance' but just low effort.

She can send hearts racing in a swimsuit, charm in her teeny-weeny separates and make boys swoon in all-blue.

Mishikka will be seen next in Mafia Queen.

IMAGE: Cute or not? Mishikka stays cool in green but keeps her nails blue.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mishikka Chaurasia/Instagram

IMAGE: She embraces her free-spirited nature in adorable shorts and a cropped top.

IMAGE: She uses blue to drive your blues away!

IMAGE: When you want your denim dress to look super-cute...

IMAGE: Move over pink, green has finally found its sweet spot in Mishikka's wardrobe.

IMAGE: Wearing a gorgeous red, she makes heads turn as she sizzles by the pool.