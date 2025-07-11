HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rasha, Manushi, Khushi's New Fashion Trick!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
July 11, 2025 10:40 IST

In 2025, zippers are no longer just functional -- they’re fashion statements.

Equal parts edgy and elegant, these metallic lines are adding structure and serious attitude to the most stylish wardrobes.

Whether subtly placed or boldly exposed, they are zipping up runways and red carpets alike.

From corset details to industrial-chic accents, here’s how celebs are using the humble zip to make high-voltage fashion moves.

Zippered Outfit 1

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's sheer black dress didn’t just turn heads; it zipped past all expectations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Zippered Outfit 2

IMAGE: The zip adds the edge to Rasha Thadani's attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

 

Zippered Outfit 3

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's leather dress has built-in metallic glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

 

Zippered Outfit 4

IMAGE: The zippers? Decorative. The drama? Khushi Kapoor's sweatshirt is fully loaded. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Zippered Outfit 5

IMAGE: A bold moment with Akanksha Sharma's zip that says, 'Handle with confidence.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

 

Zippered Outfit 6

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal looks chic, zipped and ready to make an entrance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
