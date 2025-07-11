Rasha, Manushi, Khushi's New Fashion Trick!

In 2025, zippers are no longer just functional -- they’re fashion statements.

Equal parts edgy and elegant, these metallic lines are adding structure and serious attitude to the most stylish wardrobes.

Whether subtly placed or boldly exposed, they are zipping up runways and red carpets alike.

From corset details to industrial-chic accents, here’s how celebs are using the humble zip to make high-voltage fashion moves.

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's sheer black dress didn’t just turn heads; it zipped past all expectations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/ Instagram

IMAGE: The zip adds the edge to Rasha Thadani's attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/ Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's leather dress has built-in metallic glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

IMAGE: The zippers? Decorative. The drama? Khushi Kapoor's sweatshirt is fully loaded. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A bold moment with Akanksha Sharma's zip that says, 'Handle with confidence.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/ Instagram

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal looks chic, zipped and ready to make an entrance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES