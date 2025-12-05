HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rashmika, Samantha Glow In Cloud Dancer

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 05, 2025 12:59 IST

From desi shaadis to beach vacays, take style cues from these celebs on how to rock Pantone's colour of 2026.

The Pantone colour of 2026 is Cloud Dancer, 'a lofty white that serves as a symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection'.

'Cloud Dancer encourages true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation,' Pantone detailed on its website.

Here's how you can shine in this in 2026. 

IMAGE: This shaadi season, look resplendent like Rashmika in an intricately embroidered lehenga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Think white is boring? Simply wear it over a brightly coloured bikini to elevate your holiday style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Forget comfy sneakers, make some noise with pointy heels instead. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Let your ear pieces do all the talking. Choose between chic branded earrings or a statement cuff. Photographs: Kind courtesy Jahnvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take notes from Samantha on how to pick accessories that whisper elegance with quiet confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Your phone case is the ultimate accessory -- make it match your vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And finally, here's a cool tip on how to stay sun-safe and stylish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

