Rama Shankar Loves Looking At Lalita

'What do you do sitting at home (on Sundays)? How long can you stare at your wife?'

Since Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan wanted to know, we asked you, Dear Readers, to tell us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rama Shankar Shaw

"My love for my wife Lalita is constant," says Rama Shankar Shaw from Liluah, Howrah, West Bengal.

"Since I am an entrepreneur and not bound by a 9 am to 9 pm job, I get ample time to be with her.

"This picture was clicked at around 2 pm on a weekday when we spontaneously decided to go for an outing, which we often do.

"We've been married for 20 years and we have two kids -- the elder one is 18 years old and the younger one is 13 -- but we still get enough time to show our love for each other.

"Work will be there, jobs will be there, money is what we chase but, in the end, we will not get back the time we lost while we were seeking material pleasure.

"I would say, work but not at the cost of your loved ones. You may not get an opportunity again to say 'I love you' or to show how much you love and care for your better half.

"Live each day as you would if you knew there was no tomorrow."

