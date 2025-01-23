HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aashu Loves Staring At His Wife, Riddhi

AASHU MAHESHWARI
January 23, 2025

'What do you do sitting at home (on Sundays)? How long can you stare at your wife?'

Since Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan wanted to know, we asked you, Dear Readers, to tell us.

"Staring at my wife, Riddhi," says Aashu Maheshwari from Bengaluru, "feels like witnessing a masterpiece where beauty meets strength and inspiration.

"She's a constant reminder of how amazing life can truly be."

Riddhi and Aashu Maheshwari

Photograph: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

AASHU MAHESHWARI
