HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Abhishek Loves Staring At His Wife, Prajakta

Abhishek Loves Staring At His Wife, Prajakta

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2025 10:28 IST

x

Mail your wife's photographs and tell us why you love looking at her to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: My Wife).

'What do you do sitting at home (on Sundays)? How long can you stare at your wife?'

Since Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan wanted to know, we asked you, Dear Readers, to tell us.

Mumbai-based Abhishek Bidwai sends this lovely picture with his wife Prajakta.

"We love staring at each other," he says.

"On Sundays, we go out so that we can spend quality time with each other. I like to capture the beautiful moments I spend with her."

Prajakta and Abhishek Bidwai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bidwai

 

Don't you think it's time to let the world know how much you love looking at your wife?

So send us a picture of your wife.

Or a picture of you staring at her.

Or send us pictures of how you spend time together on Sundays.

Don't forget to tell us about the picture(s), where and when it was clicked and why you like it so much.

Mail the photographs and why you love looking at your wife to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: My Wife).
Don't forget to mention your WIFE's and your NAMES, also WHERE YOU LIVE.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sudesh Loves Looking At His Wife, Neha
Sudesh Loves Looking At His Wife, Neha
Should We Have 90-Hour Workweeks? VOTE!
Should We Have 90-Hour Workweeks? VOTE!
Why L&T Chief Works 90 Hours A Week
Why L&T Chief Works 90 Hours A Week
L&T Boss Faces Deepika's Fury Over 90 Hr Work Week!
L&T Boss Faces Deepika's Fury Over 90 Hr Work Week!
SEE: Anand Mahindra on 90-hour work week
SEE: Anand Mahindra on 90-hour work week

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Things Trump Will Do On Day 1

webstory image 2

Deepika, Ananya, Khushi Get Knotty

webstory image 3

Japanese Beauty Secrets

VIDEOS

From 'Ram Bhakti' to 'Vande Mataram', Polish kid goes viral3:10

From 'Ram Bhakti' to 'Vande Mataram', Polish kid goes viral

Snowfall brings hope for apple and walnut growers in Pulwama5:12

Snowfall brings hope for apple and walnut growers in Pulwama

Prime Minister meets the President of Singapore0:43

Prime Minister meets the President of Singapore

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD