Should We Have 90-Hour Workweeks? VOTE!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
January 13, 2025 09:07 IST

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan says he'd like his employees to work 90 hours a week, including Sundays!

Infosys Co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has been advocating a 70 hour work week since 2022.

Both business leaders believe this is necessary if India is to become a superpower.

Experts, on the other say, long work hours can lead to burnout, stress, mistakes at work and health problems.

What do you think is the right way to go?

VOTE and tell us if you think a 90-hour work week is...

 
