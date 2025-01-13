HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Do You Love Looking At Your Wife? Then...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
January 13, 2025 11:31 IST

Mail her photographs and why you love looking at her to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: My Wife).

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh loves staring at his beautiful wife Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone

'What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?'

That's what Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan asked his employees -- in a video that has gone viral -- as he confessed his desire to see them work on Sundays too.

Don't you think it's time to let the world know how much you love looking at your wife?

So send us a picture of your wife.

Or a picture of you staring at her.

Or send us pictures of how you spend time together on Sundays.

Don't forget to tell us about the picture(s), where and when it was clicked and why you like it so much.

Mail the photographs and why you love looking at your wife to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: My Wife).
Don't forget to mention your WIFE's and your NAMES, also WHERE YOU LIVE.

 

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
