HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Sumeet Loves Staring At His Wife, Manali

Sumeet Loves Staring At His Wife, Manali

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 15:41 IST

x

Mail your wife's photographs and tell us why you love looking at her to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: My Wife).

'What do you do sitting at home (on Sundays)? How long can you stare at your wife?'

Since Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan wanted to know, we asked you, Dear Readers, to tell us.

Mumbai-based Sumeet Pednekar sends this romantic picture with his wife Manali.

"We love looking at each other every day, and especially on Sundays," he says.

"On this day, Manali and I were very happy as our relationship had become official."

Manali and Sumeet Pednekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumeet Pednekar

Don't you think it's time to let the world know how much you love looking at your wife?

So send us a picture of your wife.

Or a picture of you staring at her.

Or send us pictures of how you spend time together on Sundays.

Don't forget to tell us about the picture(s), where and when it was clicked and why you like it so much.

Mail the photographs and why you love looking at your wife to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: My Wife).
Don't forget to mention your WIFE's and your NAMES, also WHERE YOU LIVE.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Abhishek Loves Staring At His Wife, Prajakta
Abhishek Loves Staring At His Wife, Prajakta
Sudesh Loves Looking At His Wife, Neha
Sudesh Loves Looking At His Wife, Neha
Should We Have 90-Hour Workweeks? VOTE!
Should We Have 90-Hour Workweeks? VOTE!
L&T Boss Faces Deepika's Fury Over 90 Hr Work Week!
L&T Boss Faces Deepika's Fury Over 90 Hr Work Week!
SEE: Anand Mahindra on 90-hour work week
SEE: Anand Mahindra on 90-hour work week

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Do You Know Rash Behari Bose?

webstory image 2

10 Beautiful Sushant Quotes

webstory image 3

Want Beautiful Hair? Use Apple Cider Vinegar!

VIDEOS

Watch: Donald Trump Dances with Military Sword at Inaugural Ball4:47

Watch: Donald Trump Dances with Military Sword at...

A saint who is standing on one leg for last10 years1:57

A saint who is standing on one leg for last10 years

The stunning Suhana Khan spotted in the city0:38

The stunning Suhana Khan spotted in the city

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD